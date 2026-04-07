Advancing global partnerships for accessible, sustainable healthcare

Abu Dhabi – Aspen Medical announced a series of initiatives aligned with the theme Health Without Borders: Global Scientific Collaboration for Health Security. The initiatives underscore the critical role of international cooperation in building resilient, accessible, and sustainable healthcare systems, particularly amid increasing global funding constraints.

The initiatives underscore the critical role of international cooperation in building resilient, accessible, and sustainable healthcare systems, particularly amid increasing global funding constraints.

As healthcare systems worldwide face mounting pressures, Aspen Medical is reinforcing its commitment to advancing cross-border partnerships that enable knowledge-sharing, workforce development, and rapid response capabilities. By fostering collaboration between governments, healthcare providers and scientific communities, the company aims to strengthen health security and improve patient outcomes across the UAE and the wider region.

“A strong, interconnected global health ecosystem is no longer optional, it is essential,” said Claire Westbrook-Keir, General Manager of Aspen Medical MEA. “Through collaboration and shared expertise, we can address today’s most pressing health challenges and ensure that quality care is accessible to all, regardless of geography.”

Aspen Medical’s World Health Day initiatives will focus on three key pillars: enhancing healthcare workforce readiness, supporting integrated care delivery in underserved and remote areas and promoting innovation through international partnerships. These efforts build on the company’s extensive experience in delivering healthcare solutions in complex and high-risk environments, where coordinated action and adaptability are vital.

The announcement comes as global conversations intensify around the need for sustained investment in healthcare systems. In alignment with priorities outlined by the World Health Organization, Aspen Medical is advocating for increased funding, stronger policy alignment, and collaborative frameworks that enable countries to respond effectively to both current and future health threats.

In the UAE, Aspen Medical continues to play a pivotal role in supporting national health priorities by delivering high-quality, patient-centric care and contributing to the development of a robust healthcare infrastructure. Across the region, the company is actively working with partners to expand access to essential services and build capacity where it is needed most.

By placing collaboration at the heart of its approach, Aspen Medical reaffirms its commitment to advancing global health security and ensuring that no community is left behind. As World Health Day highlights the importance of collective action, the company calls on stakeholders worldwide to join forces in creating a healthier, more resilient future for all.

About Aspen Medical

Aspen Medical is a global provider of healthcare solutions across a diverse range of clients in government, non-government organisations (NGOs), global agencies and the private sector. The company is a world leader in the delivery of healthcare solutions in any setting, particularly those that are remote, challenging or under resourced. Services include managing and building health infrastructure, air ambulance and retrieval services, occupational and workforce health, health technology, humanitarian and disaster response, medical supplies, training, and advisory services. In 2012, Aspen Medical partnered with the Abu Dhabi Police to launch National Ambulance. In 2014, the UAE Government extended the service to the emirates of Sharjah, Ajman, Umm al-Quwain, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah. It was the first partnership of its kind with an Australian company helping to pioneer new models of healthcare service development and delivery within the UAE and the wider Gulf region. In 2015, the company began providing Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) to all subsidiary companies in the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). Aspen Medical is the only commercial organisation in the world certified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as an Emergency Medical Team for infectious disease outbreaks and trauma surgical operations. As a certified B Corp, Aspen Medical believes passionately in using business as a force for good in everything it does, and wherever it operates.

For more information visit www.aspenmedical.com.

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