Total procurement scope now under ASMO’s management exceeds 56,000 material items, reflecting sustained scale and execution

Dammam — ASMO, the joint venture between Aramco and DHL Supply Chain, has expanded its Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) materials procurement scope with over 90 additional procurement agreements.

Since the procurement services pilot launched in July 2025, the total procurement scope under ASMO’s management exceeds 56,000 material items across multiple categories. Procurement agreements under management now exceed 380, supported by a diversified supplier base of more than 190 suppliers, alongside strengthened materials governance aimed at improving purchasing leverage and cost efficiency.

“While the phased rollout continues, the scale and complexity now reflect a maturing procurement model,” said Salem Al-Huraish, ASMO Chairman. “This progress reflects the trust placed in ASMO by Aramco and our responsibility to deliver sustained performance. The model being established today creates a scalable foundation designed to support evolving supply chain needs across the Kingdom and the wider region.”

“Our partnership with ASMO continues to strengthen our ability to manage critical materials with greater visibility and discipline,” said Sulaiman M. Al Rubaian, Aramco Senior Vice President of Procurement & Supply Chain Management. “By transitioning Machinery and Static MRO categories into ASMO’s framework, we are strengthening how we manage critical materials and building a more robust procurement platform. This progress supports our ambition to build an efficient and scalable supply chain platform for the Kingdom and beyond.”

Additional categories, including Drilling, Chemicals, and Project Materials, will be integrated through 2026 and 2027 as part of ASMO’s continued rollout, alongside the launch of its digital eMarketplace in 2027 to strengthen supplier integration, enhance procurement visibility, and enable more seamless connectivity between buyers and suppliers, supporting trade growth and marketplace participation.

By 2030, ASMO aims to oversee procurement activity exceeding $8 billion annually, underpinned by a standardized procurement model and ASMO’s nationwide logistics network of six strategically located facilities across the Kingdom, forming a unified supply chain backbone aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives to enhance resilience, localization, and long-term economic value.

About ASMO

We are ASMO. Our mission is to provide reliable, world-class procurement and end-to-end supply chain services that create value for companies in the energy, chemical, and industrial sectors across Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region.

With a focus on efficiency, innovation, and cost optimization, we deliver streamlined and sustainable supply chain solutions. Our expertise includes materials procurement, inventory management, logistics, reverse logistics, and warehousing, all powered by cutting-edge technologies.

As a contributor to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, ASMO supports economic diversification and resilience by advancing localization and building strategic partnerships.

To learn more about ASMO, please visit our website: www.asmo.com