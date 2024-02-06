Fully functional web platform and app that is available for download now.

Available in over 100 languages to give non-native English speakers convenient access to the transformative power of AI.

Dubai: QX Lab AI, the pioneering Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) company, today announced the official launch of Ask QX, the world’s first hybrid generative AI platform, to enhance access to AI tools for people who are not native English speakers.

Unlike existing Large Language Model (LLM) AI platforms, which usually offer only English-language functionality, Ask QX’s innovative node-based architecture and neurologically trained algorithms mean it can interact with users in over 100 languages including Arabic, Hindi, Urdu, Russian and Tagalog, as well as English. Tested by more than 10 million users, Ask QX already offers text and audio formats and will add image and video functionality during the first quarter of 2024.

Tilakraj Parmar, Co-Founder & CEO, QX Lab AI, said, "We are delighted to introduce Ask QX, the world's first hybrid GenAI platform featuring multilingual capabilities. This innovative platform is strategically designed to democratize access to AI, seamlessly integrating artificial intelligence into their daily lives to enhance overall value. Conceived after eight years of dedicated effort and meticulous development, Ask QX boasts unparalleled language proficiency and accuracy across multiple languages. Our vision for Ask QX is to bridge the existing gap, ensuring that the transformative potential of AI is accessible to all, not limited to a privileged few.”

Ask QX utilities a hybrid model comprising 30% LLM and 70% Neural Network Architecture, setting a new benchmark in language comprehension and user interaction. The platform caters to diverse user needs and will gradually add features like Text to Image, Text to Code and Text to Video for Business to Consumer (B2C), Business to Business (B2B), and Business to Institution (B2I) applications, adding value to sectors like healthcare, education, and legal services.

Ask QX offers a range of subscription models tailored to different user segments. The B2C paid offering, featuring the cutting-edge neural network-based version, will be significantly cheaper than other platforms, while the free version will provide access to the Ask QX GenAI neural engine.

Ask QX’s revolutionary neural architecture offers unprecedented scalability for the product. This infrastructure not only reduces overall computational power costs but also amps up platform security, creating a protective shield against potential data breaches. QX Lab AI has trained 372 billion parameters which is around 6 trillion tokens.

Highlighting the groundbreaking role Ask QX is set to play in the India ecosystem, renowned data center leader Yotta Infrastructure Solutions LLP signed a Memorandum of Understanding with QX Lab AI for an India infrastructure partnership. This move underscores QX Lab AI’s commitment to advancing AI technology and infrastructure on a global scale. Yotta Infrastructure is on track to achieve a milestone in technology procurement, with their orders for Nvidia AI chips projected to reach $1 billion.

Tathagat Prakash, Co- Founder & Chief Scientist, QX Lab AI, said, "Ask QX is the world's first GenAI platform to access and leverage an astounding neural network architecture along with advanced security measures and stringent compliance protocols. The unique node-based infrastructure, and data residence within India, not only enhances security but also operates more cost-effectively, showcasing our commitment to offering subscription models tailored to different user segments. Our dedication to precision and reliability underscores our promise to deliver an AI ecosystem that users can trust.”

QX Lab AI already has a clear roadmap for launching two more innovative products in video and image. These products will harness deep learning algorithms for intelligently analyzing and processing data to generate accurate responses in microseconds. This will pave the way for businesses, creator communities and individuals to unleash the power of GenAI to become more agile and productive.

Ask QX can be accessed through a variety of platforms, including web and mobile applications on Play Store. The IOS version will follow soon on the App Store. To experience the power of Ask QX, visit https://qxlabai.com/

About QX Lab AI:

Founded in 2018, QX Lab AI is a cutting-edge AGI company founded by Indian-origin innovators, that stands at the forefront of advancing generative AI capabilities - dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI technology while prioritizing user empowerment. With a commitment to innovation and inclusivity, the company aims to create transformative Generative AI solutions that cater to diverse global needs. The company is driven by the belief that AI should not only be powerful but also accessible to people from all walks of life, contributing to the betterment of society.

Middle East Media Contact:

Nigel Sillitoe

CEO, Insight Discovery

Email : sillitoe@insight-discovery.com