Dubai, UAE – ASB Capital has been named “IFN Investor Best New Islamic Fund House 2025” in recognition of its rapid growth as an asset manager with expanding regional footprint across investment markets overseeing USD 6 billion in assets under management. The award reflects the firm’s ability to build a diversified asset and wealth management platform that broadens investor access to global opportunities while supporting the long-term development of the region’s financial ecosystem.

The IFN Investor Fund House Awards recognizes institutions that demonstrate leadership, product innovation, and tangible value creation for investors. Winners are selected based on market impact, governance standards, and strategic contribution to the industry.

Commenting on this achievement, Rafik Nayed, Managing Director of ASB Capital, said: “Our ambition from the outset has been to redefine the asset and wealth management landscape by introducing innovative investment products and globally connected solutions that address the evolving requirements of our investors. Through the launch of diversified funds, strategic partnerships, and meaningful capital markets participation, we continue to support the region’s evolving investment environment and set new benchmarks for the industry. This recognition by IFN Investor underscores the strength of our long-term strategy and ASB Capital’s growing role in advancing the asset management ecosystem across the region and internationally.”

Hichem Djouhri, Senior Executive Officer at ASB Capital, added: “Being recognized as the Best New Islamic Fund House marks an important milestone in our growth journey. Since launching, our focus has been on building a platform that delivers diversified and accessible ethical investment solutions to clients across the region. This award reinforces our commitment to expanding our capabilities across global markets. Since its establishment in 2024, ASB Capital has built a multi-asset platform spanning both public and private markets, supported by strategic collaborations with leading global institutions.”

Over the past year, ASB Capital has expanded its product suite, strengthened its presence across capital markets, and delivered a range of solutions enabling investors to access an actively managed global equity strategy in partnership with State Street Investment Management, an actively managed global technology strategy, a MENA equity fund, an active global Sukuk fund and a passive Sukuk ETF.

ASB Capital continues to play an active role in advancing the region’s Islamic finance and asset management landscape by expanding investor access to diversified products, facilitating cross-border capital flows, and supporting the growth of ethical investment solutions for investors.

About ASB Capital Limited

ASB Capital is a purpose-driven asset management firm dedicated to providing bespoke wealth solutions for High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs), family offices, corporations, and institutional clients. With a foundation rooted in Al Salam Bank’s legacy, ASB Capital offers a range of services across public and private markets, investment banking, and placement services. Licensed by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the firm is committed to delivering performance-driven financial solutions that drive sustainable growth and create long-term value.

