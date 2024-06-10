Cairo, Egypt:- ASALDI Properties announced the successful completion of the first phase sales of its inaugural commercial project "Shades" in the heart of New Cairo. This achievement reflects the company's commitment to providing a unique commercial concept, with 85% of retail spaces leased and over 50% of administrative offices sold (entire first phase).



The brands featured in "Shades" are among the most important current local names, bringing together renowned local brands from all over Egypt in one place to cater to diverse tastes and preferences. As for the administrative offices, our goal is to create a conducive work environment for all dynamics by incorporating the latest technologies and facilities to facilitate our clients' daily operations.



Construction work on the site has already begun, with completion expected within one year by the second quarter of 2025. Kareem Beram, the Executive Director of ASALDI Properties, commented: "One of the secrets to our success is adopting different marketing strategies that enable us to successfully reach our target customers. Therefore, we are proud to achieve this significant milestone in the 'Shades' project, which represents the first phase sales. This is a crucial step towards providing a unique commercial experience in New Cairo. We are also excited to continue working on the remaining phases of the project and delivering the highest quality standards to our current and future clients."



Mohamed Hany Al Assal, the founder of ASALDI Properties, added: "We have identified the gap in the real estate market, particularly in the commercial and administrative sectors, and are making every effort to fill this gap in the best possible way in our 'Shades' project. We always strive to establish partnerships with leading names in every sector because we believe that meeting the needs of our clients begins with listening to them and providing the best in every aspect."



"Shades" project is strategically located in New Cairo, specifically in the First Settlement, close to Suez Road, at the intersection of major residential and commercial projects. It is easily accessible from Heliopolis, El Shorouk, and in proximity to 90 Street, the New Administrative Capital, and Future City. The project includes office spaces, clinics, restaurants, cafes, retail outlets, recreational facilities, a fitness center, and a large supermarket.



"Shades" project features modern architectural designs that prioritize providing facilities and services suitable for individuals with special needs. We also partnered with Schneider Electric to provide sustainable solutions aimed at reducing carbon footprint and its negative impact on the environment. Among the sustainable practices adopted by the project are the use of eco-friendly building materials, energy-saving technologies, and water recycling systems, in addition to smart services to ensure comfort and safety for our clients.

-Ends-