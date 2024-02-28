The hotel's Sky Mussallah, which holds the Guinness World Record for the highest hanging prayer room, is also the perfect place to perform a marriage contract ceremony, allowing couples to elevate their sacred bonds amidst the enchanting ambience of Makkah

Makkah, Saudi Arabia: Address Jabal Omar Makkah, the iconic luxury hospitality destination in the heart of Makkah, is pleased to invite guests to embrace the sacred essence of the upcoming Ramadan. With the demand for Umrah and Hajj continuing to increase, this spiritual sanctuary plays a pivotal role in elevating Makkah’s dynamic hospitality landscape. As the holy month of Ramadan is around the corner, Address Jabal Omar Makkah’s commitment to excellence remains paramount, ensuring exceptional levels of service and unforgettable experiences for every guest.

As the spiritual centre for Muslims around the world, Makkah is the main destination for pilgrims who seek to fulfil their sacred rites and experience the essence of their faith. In the past few years, the city has seen a remarkable surge in the number of visitors for Hajj, going up from around 900,000 in 2022 to 1.8 million in 2023. One of the main reasons behind this increase is Saudi Arabia’s eased visa procedure, as it recently launched a unified platform for applications to streamline entry approvals for global visitors.

This incredible growth in religious tourism continues to support Makkah’s ever-thriving hospitality sector, as the city’s hotels strive to cater to the evolving needs of pilgrims and other visitors. Address Jabal Omar Makkah is also anticipating a particularly exceptional demand during Ramadan, as the holy month is one of the most suitable times for guests to embark on their journey of faith, seeking solace and enlightenment. Beyond Makkah’s religious significance, the convergence of Ramadan with the vibrant season of spring infuses the city with a sense of renewal and spiritual vitality, especially as temperatures will be ideal for walking under the gentle warmth of the sun while performing Umrah.

Capturing the essence of impeccable service and world-class hospitality while embracing the spirit of Makkah, Address Jabal Omar Makkah is the ideal destination for visitors seeking a blend of faith and opulence during their Ramadan stays. With four restaurants, two lobby lounges, and two club lounges, the hotel offers a wide range of delectable cuisines, making it perfect for guests seeking an elegant iftar or suhoor feast. The hotel also boasts breathtaking, uninterrupted views of the holy sights of Makkah, including Al Masjid Al Haram and the holy Kaaba, providing enchanting and inspiring experiences for every guest.

Standing 483 meters high is the hotel’s renowned Sky Mussallah, a hanging prayer room that was recently awarded the Guinness World Record for the “Highest Prayer Room Within a Skybridge.” This celestial space offers a unique opportunity for couples seeking to embark on their journey of marital bliss amidst the panoramic vistas of Makkah's sacred skyline. Couples can solidify their union in the presence of an Imam, surrounded by the divine ambience of the holy Kaaba. As the sun sets on the horizon, casting a golden glow upon the city below, the Sky Mussallah becomes a haven for love and devotion, where vows are exchanged to create memories that will be cherished for a lifetime.

“As we witness the remarkable growth in Makkah’s Hajj and Umrah, Address Jabal Omar Makkah stands at the forefront of the city’s burgeoning hotel industry, poised to meet the rising demand from pilgrims, especially during the upcoming Ramadan,” said Mark Kirby, Head of Hospitality at Emaar Hospitality Group. “As this will be the hotel’s first Ramadan, we are excited to welcome pilgrims and visitors seeking spiritual fulfilment and luxurious comfort, embodying the essence of hospitality and reverence that defines Makkah.”

Launched last year, Address Jabal Omar Makkah is the largest hotel within the Address Hotels + Resorts portfolio. Standing as the tallest building in Jabal Omar, the hotel continues to redefine hospitality in the heart of Makkah, attracting more visitors from around the globe. With its impeccable service and exceptional dining venues, the hotel promises an unforgettable Ramadan experience, blending spiritual fulfilment with unmatched luxury.