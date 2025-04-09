DOHA, QATAR – As the wheels of the 2025 Formula 1 World Championship prepare to roll into the Middle East for the first time this month, beIN SPORTS, the leading sports network in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has announced its comprehensive F1 coverage plans for the rest of the season.

As the exclusive rights holder in 24 MENA markets until 2033, beIN SPORTS is broadcasting every F1 grand prix live in Arabic and English across its channels. The network is presenting studio coverage in Arabic and English from all 24 races throughout the season, with extended coverage of the entire race weekend – practice, sprint, qualifying, and race – from the Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi grands prix.

The F1 season, which started in Australia last month, arrives in the Middle East this weekend at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, before moving on to Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Saudi Arabia five days later. The World Championship, which travels to North America, Europe, Asia and South America, will then return to the MENA region for a season-ending double-header in Qatar and Abu Dhabi on November 30 and December 7 respectively.

The network’s Arabic F1 studio coverage features Paul Fadel presenting on beIN SPORTS 8 and beIN 4K from a dedicated Augmented Reality set with analysis from motorsports experts Saadon Al-Kuwari, Alaa Qubain, Hadi Al-Katheri, Fadi Audi, and Ayman Abdelwahed, while renowned commentator Khodr Al Rawi narrates the live race coverage. F1 reporter Stephany Saad returns to beIN screens this weekend and will be on-site at all the big races.

On beIN SPORTS 9, fans are provided an alternative viewing experience with a dedicated pit lane channel showing a split screen with race, drivers’ view, live standings, and track layout. beIN 4K provides race and studio coverage in full 4K ultra-high definition in Arabic, while beIN SPORTS ENGLISH 1 or 2 will continue to broadcast English-language studio coverage and commentary.

beIN SPORTS NEWS meanwhile will air a special segment ahead of each race weekend, building anticipation and discussing the track, standings, championship ramifications, and much more. During the race weekend, the channel will regularly broadcast live reports from beIN’s on site reporter, as well as sharing interactive social media insights and engagement. Post-race, the free-to-air channel will run its Issue of the Day analysis show, summarising key moments, winners, podium, standout performances, and live reactions on the ground.

As ever, beIN’s OTT platforms beIN CONNECT and TOD will mirror all the broadcaster’s Arabic and English linear coverage, plus additional race feeds, while the network’s website and social media channels will provide video highlights, driver reactions, fan celebrations, infographics, interviews, facts, stats and so much more.

