Dubai, United Arab of Emirates, Casablanca, Morocco: With over two decades of experience, Huda Lighting continues to be the trusted lighting solution provider for the Middle East and North African markets, offering a high level of lighting expertise that supports the region’s projects with the most suitable products and services for any type of market segment including hospitality, retail, commercial, residential or industrial.

Over the years, Huda Lighting has expanded its support, covering more countries with an experienced team of over 290 employees across its eleven branches and two showrooms.

What sets Huda Lighting apart is its ability to offer turnkey solutions. In many cases, providing comprehensive services that go beyond lighting, to encompass automation systems, wiring devices, and other relevant products. This approach to projects ensures clients receive a seamless and integrated solution that caters to all their needs.

Established in 2009 in Morocco, Arrakis Lighting brings together lighting enthusiasts from the architecture, engineering, and distribution professions. Arrakis Lighting's core business is to provide complete and integrated lighting solutions, to any type of project.

Although based in Morocco, they've expanded their reach to serve the African market through major countries such as Cameroun, Nigeria, Senegal and Ivory Coast. Arrakis Lighting's expertise spans various project types and markets, including hotels, residential, commercial, and industrial settings.

Arrakis Lighting collaborates closely with professionals, from project inception to execution phase, while they offer tailored interior and exterior lighting solutions, enhancing spaces to meet individuals’ unique needs.

Arrakis Huda Lighting will combine the strengths of two significant players in the lighting industry, solidifying their presence in both continents and ensuring a seamless client service in both regions, with Huda Lighting's long-standing presence, commitment to tailored solutions, and impressive expansion which showcase their professional excellence and Arrakis Lighting’s collaborative approach and expertise, making them the perfect choice for a wide spectrum of clients and projects throughout Africa.

Both entities join hands in a Joint Venture - Arrakis Huda Lighting, to expand their presence across the region consolidating their experience, teams and know-how to bring innovation and excellence in lighting solutions across the MENA and West Africa region.

