Dubai, UAE: Committed to investments that create impact, A.R.M. Holding partners with Prototypes for Humanity, an initiative that raises awareness of global problems while celebrating solutions and actions that have the power to solve them.

Debuting in DIFC from 16 – 17 November, Prototypes for Humanity brings together trailblazing ideas, projects, and technologies, addressing critical challenges affecting us all. The most diverse exhibition to date with applications received from 450+ universities from over 100 countries, the initiative spotlights 100 IP-backed, best-in-class impact innovation projects by students across all science, tech, and design disciplines, proposing solutions for a better world. These projects illustrate the numerous ramifications of global challenges, and evidence how different approaches to problem-solving are not only complementary but necessary[FA1] .

An evolution from the originally design-centric Global Grad Show, through a series of programmes, activities and workshops, Prototypes for Humanity aims to explore how alliances between academia, private and public sectors can be mutually beneficial, with social and environmental impact at its core.

On a mission to sustain and enrich the communities in which it operates, A.R.M. Holding endorses Prototypes for Humanity. Having launched a $2.7 million fund in 2019 to support social impact innovations,

H.E. Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, CEO of A.R.M. Holding comments: “At A.R.M. Holding, we focus our resources on advancing society. We are deeply committed to empowering the pursuit of innovative solutions that inspire a better future and are therefore excited to be partnering with a like-minded organization such as Prototypes for Humanity. A catalyst for action, the initiative highlights the most diverse assembly of impact-driven innovations that have the power to change the world, and through our fund, we look forward to supporting in bringing these innovations to life.”

-Ends-

Media Contact

StickyGinger

Farah Al Basha

falbasha@stickygingerpr.com

ABOUT A.R.M. HOLDING

A.R.M. Holding is a private investment firm and multi-focused economic enabler that creates synergies and opportunities through local, regional and global investments. At the core of the company's business strategy is its commitment to impactful investments, actively employing its resources to advance society and empower its players to pursue innovative solutions and inspire a better future. It collaborates with like-minded organisations and leverages its network and partnerships to create meaningful relationships and growth opportunities. A.R.M. Holding's investments are focused on tech-enabled industries and sophisticated technologies around the world that demonstrate strong potential for long-term positive social impact. It also holds equity stakes in various sectors of Dubai's foremost companies, including Banking, Telecom, FMCG, Real Estate, and Hospitality. A.R.M. Holding has contributed to society with significant investments in numerous industries and versatile projects. In 2021, it became the first corporate patron of the Dubai Collection, the first institutional art collection in the emirate of Dubai. To learn more about A.R.M. Holding, please visit: https://www.armholding.ae/

ABOUT PROTOTYPES FOR HUMANITY

Prototypes for Humanity is the most diverse assembly of innovations that have the power to change the world, featuring programmes and activities aimed at raising awareness of global problems, celebrating solutions, and catalyse action for positive social and environmental impact. Each year, participating graduate projects offer audiences the opportunity to enter a universe of academic ingenuity rarely seen outside the campus through the work of young minds addressing complex issues around the world. The initiative brings together key stakeholders that can accelerate impact action, including graduates, professors, and leaders in government, corporates, and entrepreneurial ecosystems, leveraging academic innovation and harnessing the power of partnerships to deliver tangible, real-world impact. Prototypes for Humanity debuts in 2022 as an evolution from Global Grad Show, which launched in 2015. An initiative by the Art Dubai Group, it is held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in partnership with the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and supported by Dubai Culture & Arts Authority and A.R.M. Holding. To learn more about Prototypes for Humanity, please visit: https://www.prototypesforhumanity.com/