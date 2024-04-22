Dubai:- On the auspicious occasion of World Earth Day 2024, Ariston Middle East proudly emphasises its pivotal role in bolstering the UAE's sustainability endeavours through pioneering and eco-conscious water heating technologies. This year heralds a momentous leap in the UAE’s journey towards environmental preservation, bolstered by governmental directives advocating for clean energy and diminished carbon footprints. The recent downpour and floods in the UAE and neighbouring countries highlights the importance of measures that need to be taken to reduce the impact of Climate Change.

Alberto Torner, Head of Ariston Group in the Middle East, Turkey, and Caucasus, expressed, “We are honoured to commemorate World Earth Day. As a global company with a significant presence in the UAE and GCC, we are proud of our positioning as the ‘home of sustainable comfort’ and happy to join in the remarkable strides the UAE has taken in encouraging sustainability. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to our patrons who opt for our energy-efficient solutions, aligning seamlessly with our steadfast commitment to sustainability.”

Ariston Middle East, an esteemed division of the 94-year-old Ariston Group, extends a diverse portfolio of water heating solutions encompassing electric water heaters, solar systems, heat pump solutions, and gas boilers throughout the UAE. Over the last two decades, the company has spearheaded the adoption of renewable and high-efficiency technologies such as solar panels and heat pumps that have been embraced by numerous local ventures.

Golf Link Villas, part of the prestigious EMAAR project in South Dubai, showcases the integration of solar energy for water heating, embodying sustainability in its 300 villas surrounded by lush parks, a golf course, play areas, and swimming pools. With daily hot water requirements ranging from 200 to 300 liters, and an annual energy consumption of approximately 3050 kWh, the Ariston brand’s Thermosyphon solar system fulfils the project's needs. This system harnesses free solar energy, minimizing reliance on electric heating to less than 25% of total energy usage, ensuring both efficiency and environmental responsibility. The solar collectors cover around 76% of the overall energy consumption significantly reducing CO2 emissions, gas consumption and energy costs. The remaining 24% is covered by the electrical resistances installed in tank of each thermosyphon. Thanks to technological advancements, Ariston Middle East could set up a system that would contribute to energy saving and keeping the natural essence of the place intact.

Additionally, Ariston’s heat pumps have seamlessly integrated into a spectrum of projects across the UAE, spanning from hospitality to commercial and residential properties. These systems harness a thermodynamic cycle to harness ambient heat for water heating, operating with unparalleled energy efficiency whilst significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Distinguished installations include the deployment of dual AR-80 WTP water-to-water heat pumps in a labour camp in Dubai South, resulting in substantial annual savings in both energy consumption and expenditure for the establishment. The savings in energy consumption is around 165,000 kWH which is equivalent to around AED 66,000 per year for the client.

In the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “We are building a new reality for our people, a new future for our children, and a new model of development.”

“As Ariston Middle East persists in its contribution towards the UAE’s ecological initiatives, the company reaffirms its unwavering commitment to crafting solutions that not only foster ecological sustainability but also underpin economic prudence for customers who benefit from a reduction of as much as 75% in their energy bills.” added Torner.

-Ends-

About Ariston:

Ariston Group is a global leader in sustainable thermal comfort that offers a unique, extensive range of solutions for hot water, space heating and air treatment, as well as components and burners. Listed on Euronext Milan since November 2021, in 2023 the Group reported almost 3.1-billion-euro revenues, with over 10,000 employees, direct presence in 40 countries in 5 continents, 29 production sites and 29 research and development centers. The Group demonstrates its commitment to sustainability through the development of renewable and high efficiency solutions, such as heat pumps, water heating heat pumps, hybrids, domestic ventilation, air handling and solar thermal systems. The Group also stands out for its continuous investment in technological innovation, digitalization, and advanced connectivity systems. The Group operates under global strategic brands Ariston, Elco and Wolf, and brands such as Calorex, NTI, HTP, Chaffoteaux, Atag, Brink, Chromagen, Racold, as well as Thermowatt and Ecoflam in the components and burners business. Alternative Performance Measures (APMs) This document contains certain financial performance measures that are not defined in IFRS stan