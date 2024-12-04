Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, has signed a collaboration agreement with Carbon Clean and SAMSUNG E&A to demonstrate a new carbon capture technology. This technology demonstration is designed to deploy Carbon Clean’s novel CycloneCC technology to capture CO2 from natural gas turbine exhaust streams containing approximately 4% CO2.

The modular CycloneCC unit has a 50% smaller footprint compared to conventional carbon capture processes. If successful, the CycloneCC technology is estimated to reduce the total installed cost of carbon capture systems by up to 50% compared to conventional systems, while maintaining high performance and process efficiency even at low CO2 concentrations.

Ali A. Al-Meshari, Aramco Senior Vice President of Technology Oversight & Coordination, said: “I am excited about this collaboration with Carbon Clean and Samsung to demonstrate this promising new technology in one of our facilities. If successful, this demonstration will pave the way for the wider deployment of this technology with partners in the Kingdom and beyond.”

Aniruddha Sharma, Chair and CEO of Carbon Clean, said: “Aramco and Samsung Ventures are investors in Carbon Clean, so we’re proud to deepen our relationship through this partnership. This first-of-a-kind deployment capturing very low concentrations of CO2 is a key milestone in scaling up and commercialising CycloneCC. Its compact, modular design should be easily integrated with gas turbines, delivering high performance carbon capture in an industrial setting where space is typically limited.”

Cheon Hong Park, Executive Vice President and Head of Sustainable Solutions Division, SAMSUNG E&A, said: “We are excited to collaborate with Aramco and Carbon Clean to support their carbon-reduction goals. This project aligns with our mission to deliver innovative solutions that help industries reduce their environmental impact. With the successful execution of the demonstration, I hope that SAMSUNG E&A contributes to Aramco’s carbon reduction ambition, including future scale-up.”

SAMSUNG E&A will deliver the engineering, procurement and construction of the plant. The unit will be installed on the sales gas compressor turbine exhaust gas stack, providing critical data on performance under real-world conditions.

CycloneCC’s performance – even at low CO2 concentrations – is achieved through the combination of two process intensification technologies: rotating packed beds (RPBs) and Carbon Clean’s proprietary APBS-CDRMax solvent.

About Carbon Clean

Carbon Clean is a leader in revolutionising carbon capture solutions for hard-to-abate industries including cement, steel, refineries, and energy from waste. The company’s patented technology significantly reduces the costs of carbon capture when compared to conventional solutions. Carbon Clean has over a decade of experience in designing, building, and operating industrial carbon capture systems and it has 49 technology references around the world. The company is an innovation leader in the CCUS market, with over 105 active patent assets across 18 patent families covering 30 countries, and has developed a modular technology, CycloneCC, that is vital for scaling industrial carbon capture deployment to achieve global net zero targets.

For further information: www.carbonclean.com

About SAMSUNG E&A

At SAMSUNG E&A, we aim to create value based on the world’s best technological competence and contribute to our clients, society, and people. SAMSUNG E&A, a total solutions provider, offers comprehensive solutions for the global energy industry. SAMSUNG E&A has completed more than 1,500 projects worldwide.

To prepare for ESG-based eco-friendly businesses, we expanded our value chain to operating green infrastructure businesses, such as water treatment facilities and incinerators, and green solution businesses for energy optimisation and carbon neutrality. To preemptively respond to changes in the global energy industry and take the lead in resolving global warming, we will provide optimal solutions based on our technologies and expertise.

For more information, please visit www.samsungena.com

About Aramco

As one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, our global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that we do, from providing crucial oil supplies to developing new energy technologies. We focus on making our resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful, helping to promote growth and productivity around the world. https://www.aramco.com