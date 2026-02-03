Attractive pricing, with negative new issue premiums on three of the tranches, highlights Aramco’s superior credit quality

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia – Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, announced that it has successfully completed a $4 billion issuance of bonds across four tranches under its Global Medium Term Note Program.

The tranches include:

$500 million senior notes maturing in 2029 with a coupon rate of 4.0%;

$1.5 billion senior notes maturing in 2031 with a coupon rate of 4.375%;

$1.25 billion senior notes maturing in 2036 with a coupon rate of 5.0%; and

$750 million senior notes maturing in 2056 with a coupon rate of 6.0%.

The transaction was priced on January 26, 2026, and the notes were listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Ziad T. Al-Murshed, Aramco’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, said: “This issuance is part of Aramco’s focused strategy to further optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value creation. The attractive pricing achieved on the transaction reflects global investors’ continued confidence in Aramco’s financial strength and resilient balance sheet. We remain firmly committed to maintaining disciplined capital management and delivering long-term value to our shareholders.”

