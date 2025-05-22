Deployment paves way for further integration of renewable power to support emissions-reduction ambition

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia – Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, has achieved a world-first by successfully commissioning a megawatt (MW)-scale renewable energy storage system to power gas production activities. It is the first deployment globally of an Iron-Vanadium (Fe/V) flow battery as a backup solar power source for gas well operations.

Located in Wa’ad Al-Shamal, in western Saudi Arabia, the 1-MW/hour flow battery system is based on Aramco's patented technology and was developed in collaboration with Rongke Power (RKP), a global leader in flow batteries. It can support up to five wells over its projected 25-year lifespan, offers a robust alternative to existing solar energy solutions, and can handle variable power demands efficiently and cost-effectively. It is specifically engineered to withstand the hot climate of Saudi Arabia and achieve optimal performance under extreme weather conditions, setting it apart from other vanadium flow batteries on the market.

Ali A. Al-Meshari, Aramco Senior Vice President of Technology Oversight & Coordination, said: "The pioneering flow battery system spearheaded by Aramco’s researchers represents a breakthrough for the oil and gas industry. Aramco already powers a large number of remote gas wells with solar panels connected to lead-acid battery systems, but our ground-breaking flow battery technology offers a flexible solution for diverse renewable energy storage requirements, making it an attractive option for a variety of industrial applications. This is just one example of how Aramco is developing and deploying advanced technologies with the aim of enhancing energy efficiency and reducing emissions across its operations.”

Flow batteries store energy in liquid electrolytes separately from battery cells, and electrolytes pumped into the cell convert chemical energy into electricity. In addition to providing energy independence, flow batteries can be repeatedly discharged and recharged with minimal capacity loss. They also reduce fire risks compared to other types of batteries, while their modular design makes them easier and less costly to maintain.

The new (Fe/V) flow battery commissioned by Aramco aligns with the company’s focus on renewables investment and energy efficiency, as part of its ambition to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions across its wholly-owned operated assets by 2050. It offers enhanced electrolyte utilization and reduced vanadium consumption compared to others available, and has a broad operating temperature range of -8°C to 60°C without the need for thermal management systems. It paves the way for further integration of the technology at isolated and unmanned oil and gas sites, providing an efficient power solution that can adapt to fluctuating demands without incurring additional expenses.

