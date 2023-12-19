The first roll-out of Yalla provides dockless electric bikes and scooters throughout the Aljada megaproject

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: Arada has launched Yalla, a new urban e-mobility offering that provides convenient and environmentally friendly travel solutions to both residents and visitors within the master developer’s communities. Launched for the first time in the Aljada megaproject in Sharjah, Yalla enables users to rapidly and seamlessly hire e-bikes and e-scooters via a dedicated app and website.

The introduction of Yalla means that residents and visitors to Aljada – Sharjah’s largest ever urban-mixed use project at over 24 million square feet in size - can now head to neighborhoods, districts and boulevards within the mega-community with energy-efficient, hassle-free alternatives to driving.

Yalla rentals are open to adults aged 18 and over and are available in multiple Aljada locations in addition to parking and charging stations. A single charge is enough to cover 50km on a Yalla pedal-assist e-bike or 20km on an e-scooter.

As an impactful and convenient form of rideable tech, Yalla enhances urban mobility while easing traffic and air pollution. Together with headlights, digital riding modes, and speed limits capped at 25km/h, Yalla is designed for safety as well as convenience.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: “The Yalla mobility solution is a valuable addition to Aljada’s sustainable smart-city framework. In addition to providing an economical alternative to getting behind the wheel of a car, Yalla offers a travel solution that reduces overall carbon emissions and encourages active lifestyles and is in line with the UAE’s target to cut emissions by 40% by 2030.”

Yalla e-bikes and e-scooters have been in operation during a pilot phase for the past few weeks at Aljada. The initiative has seen growing demand and acceptance among both residents and visitors who appreciate the opportunity to explore the tree-lined streets and expansive green parks at Aljada.

E-mobility is just one plank of Arada’s plans to build a truly smart city at Aljada, which will also incorporate smart solar power solutions, smart waste management, smart traffic management and the introduction of a ‘sustainable lane’ for electric vehicles. A wide variety of smart home solutions is also provided as standard in every residence sold at Aljada.

Featuring 25,000 homes, the award-winning Aljada mega-community is a transformational destination for Sharjah, with extensive retail, hospitality, entertainment, sporting, educational, healthcare components and a business park, all set within a green urban master plan.

About Arada

Based in the UAE, Arada is a developer that has been created to build spaces and experiences that enrich, engage and inspire their residents. Our homes are exceptionally designed and are complemented with best-in-class amenities, all provided at an accessible price point. Arada was founded in 2017 by HH Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, and HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, who serve as Chairman and Vice Chairman respectively, with the intention of delivering superior properties to the UAE real estate segment.

