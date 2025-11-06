Complex to include wide variety of sports and leisure facilities spread over 400,000 sqft landscaped park

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates – Arada has awarded a contract valued at AED145 million to build a landscaped sports complex at its AED35 billion Sharjah megaproject Aljada.

Spread over a 400,000 square foot landscaped park, the sports complex contains a full-size football pitch, smaller 5-a-side football pitches, basketball, padel tennis, volleyball, squash and badminton courts, as well as cycling and jogging tracks and adventure play areas for children.

Other facilities include a water play area, two F&B outlets, including the Reformatory Lab – the exciting Australian coffee brand recently introduced to the UAE – as well as changing rooms and public amenities. Two full floors of parking beneath the complex will allow easy access for sports and fitness enthusiasts while also providing more capacity for visitors to spend time in the fast-growing Aljada community.

The contract was awarded to Dubai-based contractor Civic Builders Trading & Contracting LLC, which has already begun work on site with handover scheduled by the end of 2026.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: “The delivery of this world-class sports complex is in line with our goal to enable an active, healthy lifestyle for residents and visitors to Aljada. It’s also another addition to the world-class amenities we continue to build across the community, which consistently enhance quality of life and increase long-term value for our homeowners.”

Aljada’s main sports complex adds to a growing list of exceptional facilities on offer at the megaproject, which include a futuristic business park, the Madar Mall retail and entertainment complex, and a showpiece cultural and performing arts centre, designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando.

Spread over a 24 million square foot area and featuring 25,000 homes in total, Aljada is a transformational destination for Sharjah. Aljada contains numerous residential districts, as well as extensive retail, hospitality, entertainment, sporting, educational, healthcare components, all set within a green urban master plan.

Aljada’s current population has already reached 20,000, thanks to the handover of 7,500 homes, with a further 2,000 currently under construction. Also completed are two phases of the Madar family entertainment district, the Nest student housing complex and the SABIS International School-Aljada, along with a host of shopping, dining, sports and leisure facilities.

