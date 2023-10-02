Riyadh: Arab Satellite Communications Organization (Arabsat), the foremost satellite services provider in the Arab world and a global leader in satellite operations, has unveiled its innovative ‘Contribution Platform,’ a one-stop-solution that enables seamless content dissemination for TV channels and bouquet aggregators. The launch of the groundbreaking solution reflects the unwavering commitment of the company to provide unparalleled technology to its customers.

The platform, which is agonistic to video formats and networks, allows TV channels and aggregators to broadcast from their studios to final distribution platforms across the world. This compatibility of the platform is poised to revolutionize the broadcasting landscape, enabling the key stakeholders to overcome traditional barriers and bring their content to global audiences seamlessly.

Reinforcing the capabilities of the Contribution Platform, Arabsat has also signed MoUs with TVU Networks, a pioneer in cloud-based workflow solutions for live content production and distribution, utilizing its industry-leading ISX protocol for ultra-low latency media workflows, and Zixi, a leading innovator in live broadcast-quality video delivery over IP networks. These partnerships will allow Arabsat to empower its customers to effortlessly streamline their contribution processes while maintaining exceptional content quality throughout the distribution chain.

Commenting on the launch of Arabsat’s Contribution Platform and the signing of partnerships, Eng. Alhamedi Alanezi, CEO of Arabsat, said: “We are thrilled to unveil our latest venture – the Arabsat Contribution Platform. The launch of the new service runs parallel with our steadfast commitment to delivering state-of-the-art technology to our customers. Our strategic alliances with TVU Networks and Zixi will enable us to utilize their cutting-edge solutions to supplement the capabilities of our platform. The association with TVU Networks would empower us to deliver innovative cloud-based production and playout services while Zixi will allow us to deliver impeccable quality of service over the internet.”

Underscoring the significance of the partnership with Arabsat, Yoni Tayar, VP Marketing at TVU Networks, said: “Partnering with Arabsat is a major step towards a future where content distribution is straightforward and boundless. Leveraging TVU’s cloud-based solutions, including the adaptable TVU Media Hub platform which ensures seamless integration with any video format, Arabsat can offer an even broader range of content delivery options to their customers.”

Emphasizing the value of the partnership with Arabsat, John Wastcoat, SVP Alliances & Marketing at Zixi, said: "The innovative Zixi Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP®) will provide Arabsat with secure, low-latency, cost-effective and high-quality video delivery over any network. By deploying our advanced, software-defined technology we will empower Arabsat to optimize its performance and significantly enhance the end-to-end viewer experience.

About Arabsat

Established in 1976, Arabsat is an initiative launched by 21 Arab countries and is wholly owned by the Arab League. It is considered the first provider of satellite services in the Arab world and enjoys an advanced position among satellite operators globally.

Thanks to a fleet of 8 satellites, equipped with state-of-the-art technologies, Arabsat is adept at providing a full spectrum TV and radio broadcast, telecommunications, broadband, advanced data transmission network solutions, and a range of satellite ecosystem services as well as multi-channel communications services, in addition to Internet services for government and commercial entities around the MENA region.

Arabsat provides satellite and Internet broadcast services for more than 260 encrypted television networks and HD channels. It provides its services through advanced technologies, ensuring the highest quality to over 650 TV channels and more than 245 radio stations, reaching tens of millions of households in more than 100 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Central Asia. These channels and stations are followed by more than 300 million viewers in 21 Arab countries.

Arabsat seeks to empower itself as the world’s best satellite operator. To do so, it follows an approach based on passion, stimulating innovation, and developing partnerships with the most prestigious satellite companies worldwide. This approach enabled Arabsat to acquire Hellasat, the most prominent satellite company in Southeastern Europe. In addition, Arabsat signed agreements with value-added services integration and advanced technology companies, which paved the way to launch Badr 8, the latest seventh generation satellite in its fleet. Furthermore, Arabsat aspires to launch more satellites equipped with optical communications technologies, which represent a real addition to the Arab satellite communications ecosystem.

