Bringing more than two decades of shopping mall experience working in some of the world’s fastest growing emerging markets, with industry-leading commercial real estate organisations

Will spearhead the company’s ambitious growth and expansion plans across the Kingdom

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Arabian Centres Company (ACC), the largest owner, developer and operator of contemporary lifestyle centres in Saudi Arabia, has announced the appointment of its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Alison Rehill-Erguven, joining in August 2022.

Rehill-Erguven brings more than two decades of extensive shopping mall and real estate experience having been based in and/or managed joint ventures, assets and teams in some of the world’s most prominent emerging markets across Asia, Europe and Latin America. In addition, she has more than 10 years of experience in the US market, working with global industry-leading commercial real estate companies and shopping mall operators, General Growth Properties and Simon Property Group.

She joins Arabian Centres from her position as head of commercial real estate of Brookfield Properties based in Shanghai, China, where she was responsible for all retail assets including shopping malls, offices and mixed-use developments. Brookfield Properties is a part of Brookfield Asset Management, one of the world’s largest alternative asset managers. Brookfield acquired Pradera Retail Asia (PRA), where Rehill-Erguven was formally the CEO since 2016.

In addition, she held the roles of Chairwoman of the Board for PRA China, Board Director PRA Hong Kong and Country Chairwoman for Turkey. Prior experience also includes as managing director of Pradera Limited, a London-based private equity firm, specialising in retail real estate, with assets and employees across the UK, Europe and Turkey.

Rehill-Erguven brings diverse, in-depth sector knowledge, having begun her career in fashion marketing and merchandising before moving into senior management roles across marketing, partnerships, business development and international asset management.

Mohamad Mourad, Managing Director of Arabian Centres, said: “Alison offers an impressive calibre of expertise working in some of the biggest, fastest growing markets in the world with expertise in the holistic shopping lifecycle. She intrinsically understands the importance of bringing together both the human and technology-enabled aspects of retail for a complete, immersive lifestyle experience.

“She will apply her significant knowledge of retail and real estate, working with some of the biggest owners and operators of retail assets globally, to steer Arabian Centres’ ambitious growth plans here in Saudi Arabia. I look forward to working closely with Alison as she spearheads plans that will hugely enhance the retail sector across the Kingdom and beyond.”

Alison Rehill-Erguven, CEO, Arabian Centres Company, said: “I am delighted to join Arabian Centres in Saudi Arabia. I am driven by the challenge of quickly understanding and adapting to new and emerging markets and the burgeoning opportunity in the Kingdom is the talk of our industry across the globe.

“Arabian Centres is on an exciting journey, with a strong growth trajectory. Its unique lifestyle offering, in one of the most exciting markets in the world, means it is perfectly positioned to support the nation’s forward-thinking plans and provide superior experiences to its discerning, savvy consumers.”

Rehill-Erguven has a BSc in International Trade with honours from the Fashion Institute of Technology, State University of New York, and is currently completely a Master’s in Organizational Leadership with a focus on strategic innovation and change management from Colorado State University, graduating in August 2022. She holds several board-level and non-executive director positions, including Non-Executive Director of ESAS Properties, Turkey, and is a member of the International Council of Shopping Centres and Middle East Council of Shopping Centres.