Dubai, UAE – Arabian Center, Dubai's premier community mall located in Al Mizhar 1, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of Air Maniax, an innovative indoor family adventure park that seamlessly blends fun with fitness. This riveting new addition is set to redefine leisure experiences in the city, offering families, friends, and children an unparalleled destination for non-stop entertainment.

Spanning an impressive 23,000 square feet, Air Maniax promises an array of thrilling activities suitable for all age groups, from toddlers to adults. The park, created by Dubai-based View Emirates, features multiple indoor activities including an Inflatable Arena, Meltdown, Warrior Run, Multi-sports Arena, Warrior Assault, Zip Zag a fast and thrilling zip line, a dedicated toddler zone PLUS what differentiates this Air Maniax Park from others is the introduction of a Trampoline Parkour zone. Additionally, a café restaurant is available, serving a variety of refreshments and food including freshly brewed Costa Coffee.

Prices for Air Maniax start from AED 85 per person, with operating hours ranging from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm on weekdays, and extended hours until 12:00 am on weekends.

Air Maniax has established itself as a household name in the UAE, with multiple locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Known for its awards and reputation as a leading children's birthday party venue, Air Maniax aims to unite the community through engaging and physically active experiences.

Founder of Air Maniax, Riyaz Suterwalla, expressed his excitement about the new park: "We are honored to open our doors in the vibrant Al Khawaneej area and bring the Air Maniax brand to this community. Whether you are a toddler, child, adult, school group, or corporate team, Air Maniax guarantees an exhilarating experience that gets your heart racing, blood pumping, and adrenaline peaking."

The grand opening of Air Maniax at Arabian Center took place on 1st September 2023, and visitors enjoyed incredible opening specials.

-Ends-

About Arabian Center

A local favourite, Arabian Center is home to 200 brands, ranging from clothing, home furnishings, electronics, jewellery, perfumes to fashion accessories, and family entertainment, including a 100,000+ sq. ft. Lulu Hypermarket. The mall features a first-of-its-kind fully digital eight-screen cinema, the most famous restaurants and cafés, a spacious food court, banks, medical centres, and much more. A one-stop destination for the whole family, the mall boasts Arabian-inspired architecture within a modern setting.

Located off Airport Road, the shopping mall covers a total site area of more than 1 million square metres over two levels, with 1,500 parking spaces available. Arabian Center can be reached via Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road, making it easily accessible for visitors from all emirates and communities. Arabian Center opened in 2009 and is currently managed by PLEX Management Services, Al-Futtaim Malls' newly launched Asset Management Division.

About Air Maniax

Air Maniax is a locally grown Dubai-based company founded by passionate individuals with a deep affinity for family entertainment who sought to create a cutting-edge multi-activity sports and recreational facility. Rooted in safety and exemplary service, Air Maniax is poised to become the next-generation leisure destination.