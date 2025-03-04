Cairo, Arab Developers Holding, one of the leading real estate development companies, has signed an agreement with Nasaaem Medical Group to establish a state-of-the-art medical center at Park Mall within Nyoum New Cairo project. This collaboration comes in line with the company’s strategic vision to maximize asset utilization and aims to deliver world-class healthcare services to both the mall’s visitors and residents of East Cairo. The partnership also marks the beginning of a long-term cooperation with Nasaaem Medical Group’s network of hospitals across Arab Developers Holding’s projects.

The signing took place in the presence of Mr. Gamal Fathallah, Arab Developers Holding Chairman, Dr. Ayman bin Khalifa, Group CEO and Managing Director of Arab Developers Holding Company, Dr. Muhammad Ahmed Ahmed Ghaloush, Chairman of Nasaaem Medical Services Company, Nasaeem Medical Group, and Engineer Aman Lashin, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Arab Developers Holding has allocated a 1,940-square-meter space within Park Mall for Nasaaem Medical Group to develop a fully integrated medical center, which will house 35 specialized clinics, a diagnostic laboratory, a radiology center, a physiotherapy unit, a pharmacy, an optics store, and a dedicated emergency and reception unit. The facility is set to become the premier healthcare destination in East Cairo, offering a comprehensive patient care experience led by expert consultants and a specialized medical team across multiple disciplines.

“Our strategy focuses on optimizing the utilization of our diverse assets, including medical spaces, to ensure maximum returns for our shareholders while delivering premium services to our customers,” remarked Dr. Ayman Bin Khalifa, Group CEO and Managing Director of Arab Developers Holding. “This agreement with Nasaaem Medical Group, renowned for its extensive expertise, reflects our commitment to establishing a cutting-edge healthcare facility equipped with the latest medical technologies and professional-grade services.”

Dr. Mohamed Ahmed Ahmed Ghalwash, Chairman of Nasaaem Medical Group said, "We are pleased to announce today the opening of the sixth branch of Nasaeem Medical Group at Park Mall – New Cairo, marking a new step in our strategy to provide distinguished and advanced healthcare in premium locations. Park Mall was chosen for its strategic location, which serves a wide audience, and its prime location between the North and South Teseen Street, along with its upscale environment that aligns with our standards for delivering top notch medical services. At Nasaeem Medical Group, we believe that health is a right for everyone, which is why we continue to expand to ensure our services reach as many patients as possible, with a commitment to the latest technologies and the best medical staff. We thank all our partners and team members for their efforts in achieving this accomplishment, and we look forward to offering an exceptional medical experience to our clients at this new branch."

Park Mall stands as one of the most prominent commercial destinations in East Cairo, thanks to its strategic location connecting North and South Teseen Streets, its proximity to the American University in Cairo, and its diverse range of offerings, including renowned international retail brands. This makes it the ideal location for our new medical facility, ensuring accessibility and convenience for patients seeking top-tier healthcare services.