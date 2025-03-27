Norwich, UK: Aquaterra Energy, a leader in offshore engineering solutions, has secured a multi-million-dollar, multi-year contract with Intrepid Energy Limited (IEL) to deliver a bespoke subsea well intervention equipment package for a project in Nigeria. Aquaterra Energy’s turnkey well access package will enable IEL to conduct intervention operations across multiple mature oil wells in the region, supporting enhanced reservoir production.

The contract includes the supply of a complete seabed-to-surface intervention system and package, spanning from the subsea tree to surface intervention equipment. Key components include Aquaterra Energy’s TRT tieback tooling, which provides production bore and annular access, a lightweight well pressure control system, and an ISO 13628-7 qualified open water intervention riser with an integrated tensioning system. In addition to equipment provision, Aquaterra Energy will also deliver ongoing offshore engineering support throughout the project.

The 7- 3/8” lightweight well access solution, has been specifically engineered for deployment from jack-ups and lift boats. This innovative approach offers a cost-effective and operationally efficient alternative to floating vessels, reducing intervention costs while maintaining high safety and performance standards.

Andrew McDowell, Delivery Director at Aquaterra Energy comments: "Our expertise in offshore engineering allows us to develop tailored intervention solutions that address the operational challenges of subsea well access. This system has been engineered for efficiency, ease of deployment, and safety, helping IEL optimise intervention activities across Nigeria while reducing costs. By delivering a complete, integrated package, we are simplifying complex operations and enabling operators to maximise production potential.”

Engr Seun Alonge, CEO at Intrepid Energy Limited adds: “Working with Aquaterra Energy marks a significant step forward for our intervention operations in Nigeria. Their specialised technology enhances our ability to execute intervention programmes efficiently, maximising performance across our assets. By combining Aquaterra’s technical expertise with our deep understanding of the local operating environment, we’re confident this collaboration will enhance production outcomes and create lasting value for our operations in the region.”

The project is set to support intervention operations over multiple years, with Aquaterra Energy providing ongoing technical expertise, with a dedicated team of engineers providing ongoing service support throughout the project.

George Morrison, CEO at Aquaterra Energy: "Delivering reliable and efficient well access solutions for shallow water subsea operations is central to how we support offshore operators. This collaboration with IEL reinforces our commitment to providing cutting-edge engineering solutions that enhance efficiency and reduce operational costs. With West Africa playing an important role in the global energy sector, we’re proud to continue supporting its offshore industry with our expertise and innovative technologies.”

