Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Aqua Pod, the world’s first sustainable multi-purpose floating mobile development, and Double Like, the Jumeirah homegrown burger and lobster joint, announced today a new partnership to launch Double Like’s new floating joint on the Dubai shores. Operations are set to commence on the 31st of October 2022, in a strategic decision to gear-up with the rest of the country for the highly anticipated and eventful winter in the UAE and its neighboring countries.

Double Like will be running from a sustainable mobile pod, designed with a float-through feature for small sized marine crafts to pick up their orders, and supported by the Aqua Pod smart seafaring application for on-water orders and deliveries; the kitchen will be cruising and operating in the Dubai Palm Lagoon.

Since its inception on November 2020 in Jumeirah, Double Like’s outrageously creative recipes and unique concept of high-end clean produce and meals within the fast-food industry, has quickly gained strong and positive recognition; this success is attributed to the background and long standing experience of the concept creator of Double Like, Nadeem Bouzid, who’s family is in the F&B businesses in the UK, but he made the decision to branch out on his own.

Nadeem Bouzid, Managing Partner of Double Like said, “Double Like received its proof of concept the moment it appealed to the community of Dubai; it is not an easy task to please a melting pot of cultural diversity of over two hundred nationalities with their own gastronomy preferences. When the right opportunity presents itself in a country with a pre-existing enabling framework, we had to grab it; hence the launch of our first floating kitchen. We are extremely excited to be operating offshore, and to be able to capitalize on the lucrative upcoming tourism wave, as we operate in one of the world-class marine infrastructures.”

“We believe in long term partnerships with like-minded inventive and forward-thinking partners, and the Aqua Pod team has checked all the boxes for us, from innovation to sustainability and environmental awareness and beyond. The notion of having a floating mobile kitchen that services customers who were never a target in our original plan because their catchment space is on-water, is already a new win for us. We anticipate that together we are going to have a successful journey with hopefully further exciting developments to come.” he continued.

All Double Like produce is sourced from various locations around the globe as to maintain the highest quality of ingredients which is a key differentiator for the brand. Lobster is sourced from Canada, beef from Australia and New Zealand and even butter from Ireland.

Ahmed Youssef, Co-founder and CEO of AADS and IMV, and the creator of Aqua Pod said, “This new partnership is a testament to the massive potential of the marine realm and comes in line with our business objective; extending the frontier of this opulent city and integrating floating mobile commercial offerings that are digitally enabled through our app, and commercially supported by our on water delivery system”.

Double Like customers can place their orders through “Aqua Pod” mobile application, the world’s first e-commerce marine consumer platform.

All AADS creations, Aqua Pods, and larger scale models, are adaptable and unique, and are embedded with smart construction adaptations, to serve as multi-use, multi-spatial, multi-functional and multi-environment assets.

Innovative Marine Ventures (IMV) is a subsidiary of Aquatic Architects Design Studio (AADS), and is the development, facility management and marine operations arm for the Aqua Pods, and diverse on-shore and off-shore marine projects.

