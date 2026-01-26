Dubai, United Arab Emirates: AQT Arithmos Quantum Technologies today confirmed that its real-world quantum hybrid systems testing program will start on 31 March 2026 and run through 30 June 2026. This pioneering test will harness advanced quantum mechanics and mathematical models to turn practical quantum computing into reality, marking a major milestone in the evolution of next-generation quantum hybrid technologies.

“The start of this program is a defining step in demonstrating that quantum hybrid systems can operate beyond the lab in real-world conditions,” said Andrew John Wainwright, Founder and CEO of AQT. “Through precise mathematical modeling with quantum mechanics, we are turning theoretical potential into tangible results, setting the stage for the future of practical quantum hybrid computing.”

Further updates on the program’s progress and results will be provided as testing advances.

About AQT Arithmos Quantum Technologies Ltd

AQT Arithmos Quantum Technologies Ltd is a DIFC-based technology firm specializing in integer manipulation through integer optimization. Founded in 2025, the company develops quantum mechanics-based certainty algorithms for proprietary use, designed to model and execute positions within tradable systems with unprecedented precision and reduced exposure to risk. AQT is licenced to operate from the Dubai AI Campus Innovation Hub, DIFC, and operates in full compliance with applicable regulations.

