Aqaba, Jordan — Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT), the preferred gateway for the Levant region and beyond, has extended its partnership with Tkiyet Um Ali to amplify the reach of sustainable food support for its beneficiaries. Signed between ACT’s CEO, Harald Nijhof and the Director General of Tkiyet Um Ali, Samer Balkar, this agreement marks the 8th consecutive year of a successful partnership.

Commenting on this occasion, Harald Nijhof said, “At ACT, we take pride in upholding strategic partnerships. We believe that our collaboration with Tkiyet Um Ali supports its admirable endeavors in providing aid and relief to Jordanian families. Moreover, it aligns seamlessly with one of our core corporate aspirations of supporting the local community.”

On the other hand, the Director General of Tkiyet Um Ali, Samer Balkar added, “Tkiyet Um Ali is always looking for ways to expand its programs’ reach in supporting families living in extreme poverty across the Kingdom. Thanks to Aqaba Container Terminal’s longstanding cooperation and our partners, we have been able to make great strides towards our vision of a hunger-free Jordan.”

Committed to enhancing the quality of life for the communities it serves, ACT has established partnerships with NGOs and community-based organizations in Jordan. In 2023 alone, the company invested in 15 CSR projects—up from 10 in 2022—demonstrating a 77% increase in community program investment compared to last year.

In pursuit of broadening its impact, ACT aims to increase the number of beneficiaries it supports through three main areas: education, environment, and well-being. This approach aligns with the company’s overarching business strategy, reflecting its firm belief that through these areas, they can make a meaningful difference and contribute to shaping a better future.