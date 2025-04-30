Cairo – Delta Sugar logged net profits after tax valued at EGP 315 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, higher by 45% than EGP 216.75 million a year earlier.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 1.91 as of 31 March 2025, up 53% from EGP 1.25 in Q1-24, according to the financial results.

In the first three months (3M) of 2025, the sales hiked by 264% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 2.16 billion from EGP 593.81 million.

As of 31 December 2024, the company’s net profits declined by 21% YoY to EGP 1.26 billion from EGP 1.59 billion.

