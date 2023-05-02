A unique shoe recycling event in Dubai, UAE

Dubai - UAE – In alignment with its new global impact strategy, Apparel Group’s TOMS Middle East®, the original One for One company, hosted a shoe recycling event at their store in Dubai Mall to celebrate World Earth Day.

TOMS Middle East believes that ‘doing good, is good for business’. Hence their mission is to prioritize environmentally friendly initiatives so that they become their sustainable business best practices. An important part of being in business to improve lives means taking good care of the place we all call home, and we’re committed to doing our part.

They believe that progress starts on the ground, through efforts led by those at the heart of a community. With the belief that sustainability is a collective responsibility, TOMS continues to take a holistic approach with ethical and eco-conscious practices throughout the business.

About TOMS

TOMS is a footwear and lifestyle brand using business to improve lives. Since 2006, our community has impacted 100 million lives through supporting the work of non-profit organisations around the world.

We believe in a future where all people have a chance to thrive, that’s why we are committing to supporting grassroots good, and the people working to build a more equitable tomorrow. Because we believe in a future where all people have a chance to thrive, our support is focused on boosting mental health, increasing access to opportunity, and ending gun violence—all elements we know to be essential for progress to take root. We are not changing the world but we are at the feet of the people who are. So throw on your TOMS and let’s keep moving forward.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2025+ retail stores and 80+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

