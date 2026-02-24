Doha – Qatar: Apex Group Ltd. (“Apex Group”), a leading global financial services provider with over $3.5 trillion in assets serviced, announces the successful licensing and opening of its new office in Qatar at the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a top-tier onshore financial and business hub in the region. This stride marks a strategic milestone in the firm’s continued expansion across the Gulf region. This development reflects Apex Group’s long-term commitment to supporting Qatar’s financial ecosystem and aligns with the ambitions set out in Qatar National Vision 2030.

Through its presence in Qatar, Apex Group will bring its international expertise, global platform, and innovative financial solutions to the local market, supporting institutional investors, asset managers, family offices, and financial institutions as the country strengthens its position as a leading regional financial hub.

The Qatar office will also extend access to Apex Group’s capabilities, including Apex Digital 3.0, the global digital infrastructure enabling institutional adoption and distribution of on chain finance and AI Nova, the Group’s artificial intelligence technology offering. This expansion builds on Apex Group’s established footprint across the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Bahrain. It reinforces the Group’s strategy to invest in high growth markets and partner with governments and regulators to support sustainable economic development.

The new office will serve as a platform for collaboration, knowledge transfer, and innovation, further strengthening Apex Group’s role as a trusted partner in the region’s financial transformation.

Peter Hughes, Founder and CEO of Apex Group, said: “Receiving our license as the first regulated asset servicing company in the QFC marks an important milestone in Apex Group’s regional growth strategy. Qatar's ambition to strengthen its asset management and private capital ecosystem is both timely and strategically important. Our presence reflects a long-term commitment to supporting its ecosystem with global expertise, innovation, and institutional standards aligned with the Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Christiane El Habre, Regional Managing Director – Middle East, added: “We see clear momentum in Qatar’s financial sector and growing demand for institutional grade servicing. Our new office allows us to support that progress with the standards, expertise, and discipline our clients expect, delivered directly in Doha.”

Mansoor Rashid Al-Khater, Chief Executive Officer of QFC, commented on the significance of licensing Apex Group through the platform: “Apex Group is a welcome addition to QFC’s financial services community, further strengthening its depth and sophistication. The firm’s presence in Qatar enhances the financial sector’s operational capabilities, governance standards and specialised expertise, elevating its appeal to international fund managers and institutional investors.

Emad Khan, CFA has been appointed Senior Executive Officer and Country Head of Apex Group's Qatar office. With over a decade of experience in Qatar's financial sector including prior roles at UBS, Credit Suisse, and HSBC, he will lead Apex’s local strategy and contribute to strengthening the institutional infrastructure supporting Qatar’s evolving ecosystem.

About Qatar Financial Centre (QFC)

The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) is an onshore business and financial centre located in Doha, providing an excellent platform for firms to do business in Qatar and the region. The QFC offers its own legal, regulatory, tax and business environment, which allows up to 100% foreign ownership, 100% repatriation of profits, and charges a competitive rate of 10% corporate tax on locally sourced profits. The QFC welcomes a broad range of financial and non-financial services firms.

For more information about the permitted activities and the benefits of setting up in the QFC, please visit www.qfc.qa

@QFCAuthority | #QFCMeansBusiness

MEDIA CONTACT

QFC Corporate Communications

Rasha Kamaleddine | E. r.kamaleddine@qfc.qa