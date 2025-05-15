RIYADH, DUBAI - Global advisory and advocacy firm APCO today announced a partnership with Columbia University to deliver a series of specialist training workshops for professional communicators. Columbia, along with the APCO Institute, will provide practical skill building sessions taught by members of APCO’s senior global staff and Columbia University faculty for 20 mid-level communication professionals in the MENA region in October.

The program will be delivered by faculty from the School of Professional Studies at Columbia University, one of the world’s top universities in the field of communications, in collaboration with APCO. There will be four workshops, beginning with Leadership Across Cultures, focused on navigating language, social, and cultural variables critical to leading multicultural teams in global workplaces.

Mastering Influence will explore communication-centered approaches to social influence and leveraging social networks to build capital and drive innovation. AI and the Future of Strategic Communication will examine AI integration into communication practices with practical use cases for strategic planning. Finally, Strategic Communication Management will introduce key concepts for planning, executing, and evaluating internal and external communication initiatives.

Mamoon Sbeih, president of APCO in the MENA region, said: “As technological disruptions continue to transform the communications landscape, this collaboration will equip our clients and colleagues with the tools and insights to navigate complex operating environments. Through this initiative, we will empower our teams and clients to achieve their goals and maximize impact.”

Professor Kristine Billmyer, director of the Strategic Communication Master’s Degree program at Columbia University said: “The centrality of strategic communication to an organization’s core mission and functions cannot be underestimated. It defines brand, drives business goals, and powers reputation across industries and sectors around the world. We look forward to strengthening ties with PR professionals in this critical region of the world. Columbia's Strategic Communication program depends on global perspectives, and we welcome this opportunity for the exchange of ideas and mutual learning.”

Established in 2022, APCO Institute focuses on building strategic communications capabilities to empower professional communicators with the tools, knowledge, exposure and international best practices to meet the growing demands to reach audiences locally and internationally. Additionally, the APCO Institute provides coaching to senior executives, government officials and technical experts to connect with their key stakeholders effectively.

APCO Institute routinely partners with local and global universities to offer unique programs to students pursuing careers in the media and communications industries. It also facilitates targeted executive workshops to enable senior business professionals to realize the potential of communications as a functional tool to meet business objectives and address potential crises.

About APCO

APCO is a global advisory and advocacy firm helping leading corporations, foundations and governments navigate a complex world. An independent and majority women-owned company, APCO brings diverse people and ideas together and works beyond traditional boundaries, building the un/common ground upon which progress is made.

About Columbia University’s Strategic Communication Program

Columbia University's M.S. in Strategic Communication program empowers current and aspiring leaders to shape the future through strategic communication. It is designed to respond to the urgent need for global perspectives, critical thinking, and ethical decision-making at all levels of organization. The interdisciplinary curriculum emphasizes audience-centered strategy and digital competency. Distinguished scholar-practitioner faculty bring real-world experience into the classroom and provide a learning experience that is immediately relevant in the workplace.