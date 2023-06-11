​​​​Dubai, United Arab Emirate: Andalusia Real Estate Investment & Development, the Dubai-based leading real estate developing group, announced the foundation and launching of "Plan B” Company, which will be specialized in the utilities and maintenance management works, property services, and post- handover services.

Saleh Tabbakh the CEO of Andalusia Real Estate Investment & Development, commented on this announcement and said: “The launching of the new company comes amidst the endeavors from the part of the Group to provide the property market with comprehensive services that include funding, designing, implementation, and development”.

Tabbakh clarified that the new company will offer the post construction and implementation services in an advanced and distinguished manner. “The works of the new company will rely upon our long experience in the real estate development, and our insight of the property needs and the problems that emerge for property owners, be they investors or tenants”, he added.

Tabbakh noted that the services to be offered by the new company will include the handover, studying of service fees, suggesting innovative services to reduce service fees, and assessing the under construction projects to offer innovative solutions to the expected difficulties.

He also advised that "Plan B” Company will strive for developing sustainable communities, trough benefiting from abilities and experiences of all tenants of the projects that will be managed by the company, to provide all who owns specific experiences among them with job opportunities. “The company will seek to offer other services as well, like maintenance, cleaning, decoration works, and others”, he told.

“The launching of “Plan B” Company is deemed a resumption of the Group’s plan to provide the real estate market with integrated services, and came only few days after the announcement by the Group of striking a partnership with the Serdur Global, the Turkish Group which is specialized in decor and luxurious furniture manufacturing “, Tabbakh stated.

“Andalusia Real Estate Investment & Development carried out a number of projects in Dubai, and currently seeks to add a number of new projects. The Group targets the landlords who search for funding, ad it provides them with innovative real estate solutions, through its diversified companies and partners, amidst unprecedented activity in the property sector, and also offers them attractive opportunities for investments“, he concluded.

Andalusia Real Estate Investment & Development announced the designation of Mohammad Younus as a CEO and partner for “Plan B” Company, who indicated that the new company will provide developers, investors and tenants with solutions. “The company will seek to offer information technology based solutions as well, such as regularizing the expenses to reach the optimum solution for each property. Moreover, “Plan B” will also seek to develop innovative services for communities, e.g. benefiting from the property’s tenants and their experiences, and merging tem into the working team, to provide them with an opportunity to gain additional revenue, and presenting communities that will be the first of their kind in the region”, Younus added.

About Andalusia Real Estate Investment & Development:

Andalusia Real Estate Investment & Development, based in Dubai, was established in 2019 with the aim of attracting Saudi investments and financial portfolios, for commercial and service investment to the United Arab Emirates.

The group succeeded in attracting a number of Saudi shareholders, and developed its first projects, which is the "Andalusia Courtyard" shopping complex in the Emirate of Dubai.

The group includes a number of companies specialized in real estate development, maintenance, asset management, commercial investment, retail stores, general investments and real estate financing.

Andalusia Real Estate Investment & Development also works in the field of restaurants and obtains "franchise rights" from international restaurants, in addition to managing the assets that are being developed by it, and internally providing most of the administrative, engineering and commercial services.

About Saleh Tabakh:

Saleh Tabakh, who has extensive experience in the real estate market exceeding 18 years, has been CEO of Al Andalus Courtyard Real Estate Developer in Dubai since November 2020.

He was an adviser to the CEO and Head of Trade, Development and Operations in the “MAG Real Estate Development” between 2019 and 2020, on the board of “GLG”, a consultant based in New York City, between 2016 and 2021, CEO of the “Delta International” real estate company between 2014 and 2019 and General Manager for Middle East at the “United Excellence”group between 2013 and 2014.

He held several positions in the Dubai Properties Group over a period of ten years, including: Chief Commercial Officer between 2010 and 2012, Director of Marketing and Communications between 2009 and 2010, Senior Executive Officer of Marketing and Communications between 2007 and 2009, and Property Executives between 2006 and 2007. During his career he contributed to important projects such as the "Jumeirah Beach Residence", "Business Bay", "Sunrise and Sunset Mirdif", "Layan" and "Al Waha" projects in Dubailand, "Al Khail Gate" and "The Villa".

Saleh Tabakh supervised and contributed to more than 18 important real estate projects in the Emirate of Dubai, and participated with the Dubai Land Department in launching initiatives, the most important of which is the crowdfunding initiative, collective ownership, and other important initiatives.

He began his professional career in the field of building materials, where he worked in the technical support department in the "National Paints" factories between 2003 and 2006.

He holds a master's degree in business development in 2015 from the Open University in the United Kingdom, a master's degree in risk management in 2010 from the University of Bradford, and a bachelor's degree in entrepreneurship in 2003 from the University of Greenwich.

About Serdur Global:

Serdur Global is a leading group in Turkey, and has a track record that is full of successful projects in Middle East, Africa, USA, and Europe.

The group provided prominent brands with its services. The portfolio of Serdur Global’s clients includes Swiss Hotels, Hilton, Marriot, Hyaat, Rixos, and W Hotels, and many other luxurious hotels all over the world.

Serdur Global is specialized in manicuring the luxurious furniture and fit-out, through its showrooms throughout Turkey, and its huge factory in Istanbul, and whose stuff of about 1000 employees.