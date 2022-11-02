Abu Dhabi: Al Maryah Community Bank, the leading digital bank in the United Arab Emirates, and Burjeel Holding Group, the renowned healthcare services provider in the country, signed an MOU through which the two parties aim to enhance their societal role in improving the health and banking sectors and utilizing the technological potential within the two sectors to provide distinguished services that enrich the society and digitally transform the healthcare domain.

The agreement will partake in developing safe and secure digital systems that support the healthcare sector and provide individuals with faster and better ways to attain global healthcare services at the highest standards. Moreover, the agreement will facilitate obtaining medical consultations, requesting information, submitting documents, and making digital payments of fees, in addition to enjoying several incentives and healthcare programs that increase the community’s health awareness.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Mohammed Wassim Khayata, CEO of Al Maryah Community Bank, and Mr. John Sunil, Regional CEO of Burjeel Holding. The signing ceremony was attended by His Excellency Abdullah Mohammed bin Dasmal Al Suwaidi and His Excellency Saeed Abdullah Al Dhaheri, members of the Board of Directors of Al Maryah Bank, and Mrs. Fadia Al Hamad, Director of Government Entities and Partnerships at Burjeel Holding.

Under this memorandum, the bank’s customers will receive high-quality healthcare services through Burjeel Holding Group’s vast medical network, which includes a chain of more than 25 hospitals and 100 medical centers and pharmacies in the UAE, Oman, and India, operating with the latest medical equipment and capabilities to serve the patients at special discounted prices on medical services that are not covered by insurance, such as dental, cosmetic, dermatology, medical consultation services, laboratories diagnostic tests, radiology, fitness, eyeglasses, medicines … etc. In addition, they will have access to VIP lounges and get priority in receiving medical care inside all health facilities of Burjeel Group. The cooperation between the two parties will also involve organizing health seminars at their headquarters to spread health awareness, during which physical fitness examinations, programs, and activities on various health and medical topics will be presented.

In turn, Al Maryah Community Bank will provide distinguished banking services, including bank accounts, debit and credit cards with several advantages, chequebooks, and financial facilities, in addition to digital investment opportunities to participate in IPOs in the country directly through the bank’s application, as well as a multitude of discounts and exclusive shopping offers in the Lifestyle program on the bank’s application.

Mr. Mohammed Wassim Khayata, CEO of Al Maryah Community Bank, said: “We work to develop programs using the highest standards of information technology and in cooperation with the best health service providers in the region to improve the domain of health care services. We always strive to enhance our role in serving the community and are keen to extend our positive impact to reach all the vital aspects of the country and participate in accomplishing the vision of UAE’s leaders. Through this agreement, we are pleased to strengthen our relationship with Burjeel Holding, uniting our efforts and expertise to improve the digital healthcare domain and provide convenient, high-level medical services to our customers and employees, in addition to providing outstanding digital banking services and products to the employees of Burjeel Holding Group.”

On his part, John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holding, stressed that Burjeel Holding Group is proud of this partnership, which reflects confidence in the extent of capabilities provided by the group’s hospitals and keenness to meet the health requirements of the community with the highest standards adopted globally and medical expertise with international competence, which is characterized by providing the best healthcare and the latest specialized treatments that characterize Burjeel Holding’s facilities, in addition to its educational role and social responsibility in increasing the health awareness of community members towards health issues and prevention and early diagnosis of diseases.”