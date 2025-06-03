On May 30-31, 2025, the Armenia Stock Exchange and Central Depository (AMX), in collaboration with the Federation of Euro-Asian Capital Markets (FEAS), hosted one of the region’s most important capital markets conferences ConFEAS 2025 in Yerevan. The event was held at the National Gallery of Armenia, right in the heart of the capital city.

This year’s edition was particularly special, marking the 30th anniversary of FEAS. In previous years, the conference was held in Abu Dhabi, Bucharest, Yerevan, and Samarkand. For this milestone occasion, Yerevan — home to the FEAS Secretariat — was chosen once again as the host city. As founding members of FEAS, the Armenia Stock Exchange and Central Depository proudly served as the hosting institutions.

The conference welcomed over 200 professionals from across the region’s financial sector, such as stock exchanges, depositories, banks, investment firms, and other international financial organizations. ConFEAS 2025 served as a key platform for discussing current trends, challenges, and developments in capital markets, fostering professional dialogue, experience-sharing, and the creation of new partnerships.

The conference's official opening was marked by a welcome speech from the President of the Republic of Armenia, Mr. Vahagn Khachaturyan, emphasizing the importance of capital market development and international cooperation. Key addresses were also delivered by Hayk Yeganyan, CEO of the Armenia Stock Exchange, who underlined AMX Group’s strategic role as a bridge between the European Union and the Middle East, Radu Hanga, Chairman of the FEAS Board, and Konstantin Saroyan, Secretary General of FEAS, who highlighted ConFEAS 2025’s importance as a unifying platform for the regional financial sector.

The two-day conference featured four thematic panel discussions, bringing together more than 30 leading speakers from different countries. Among them were Hayk Yeganyan, CEO of the Armenia Stock Exchange, Ani Makaryan, CEO of the Central Depository of Armenia, board members of AMX, and Tomasz Bardziłowski, CEO of the Warsaw Stock Exchange. As the majority shareholder of AMX, the Warsaw Stock Exchange is a long-term strategic partner, supporting the development and international integration of Armenia’s capital market. Its participation at the event underscored the importance and future potential of the Armenia–Poland partnership.

Other notable speakers included representatives from the stock exchanges of Abu Dhabi, Bucharest, Muscat, Kazakhstan, and Astana, highlighting the broad geographic reach of the conference.

The thematic panel discussions included:

The Future Path of Capital Market Development

New Trends in Clearing and Settlement

The Tabadul Platform as a Tool for Regional Cooperation

Trends in Financial Intermediation in Capital Markets and more.

As part of ConFEAS 2025, another significant event took place. The Armenia Stock Exchange has officially went live with the Tabadul regional digital exchange platform. With this step, Armenia becomes part of an important process of regional capital market integration, connecting its capital market to a wide network of regional and international investors. Notably, the first transaction on the Tabadul platform was successfully completed on May 30, marking a major milestone. Market participants from Armenia (Converse Bank, MetaX Investment Company) and Abu Dhabi (Al Ramz Investment Company) connected to each other's exchanges, making the markets mutually accessible. Armenian investors will now have the opportunity to invest in securities available on the Abu Dhabi exchange.

Membership in the Tabadul platform will stimulate bilateral trading between member exchanges, expand strategic partnerships, and open up new avenues for cooperation. This regional collaboration will contribute to the integration and technological advancement of capital markets, creating new opportunities to attract investments to Armenia.

The conference concluded with a cultural program showcasing Armenia’s national heritage, along with an off-site networking day aimed at strengthening professional connections and opening new opportunities for collaboration in a more informal setting.