Nisarg joins Amundi from Schroders in Dubai, where he was a Director since 2017. Nisarg will be responsible for Intermediary clients across the Middle East and Africa. He is a business development professional skilled in Portfolio Management, Business Relationship Management, Banking, Private Banking, and Sales.

With a demonstrated history of working in the investment management industry Nisarg gained his strong sales and asset management background as Head of Sales at Barings from 2010 to 2017 between Dubai and Singapore. He previously worked for Bank Muscat between 2008 and 2010 ,HDFC Asset Management from 2006-2008 .

Nisarg has an MBA with Finance Specialization from Sardar Patel University.