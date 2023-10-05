Dubai, UAE: In a step to foster inclusive global travel, Amsaan Accessible Tours (AAT) has announced its participation in AccessAbilities Expo 2023, the largest event in the MENASA region that amplifies the voices, needs, and aspirations of People of Determination. This expo, supported by regional Government Authorities, is held from October 9 to 11 at the Dubai World Trade Centre and highlights the UAE's commitment to becoming the world’s most inclusive and accessible destination.

AccessAbilities Expo 2023 champions inclusivity for the 50 million-plus People of Determination in the Middle East, promoting learning, networking, and emerging as a hub for accessibility technologies. Being an active participant alongside the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) in Dubai, AAT is utilising this platform to raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by Deaf travellers – from communication barriers to safety concerns – and how these challenges can be transformed into inclusive travel experiences.

Visitors will see informative videos, featuring content in both International and Arabic Sign Language, offering a vivid, visual exposition of Amsaan's offerings accessible to all. With a dedicated Deaf representative stationed at the booth, the company aims to directly engage with the Deaf community and their families to customise their technological solutions in tourism, form networks for collaboration and forge accessibility advocacy. This endeavour aligns with the vision of the UAE government and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, to make the UAE one of the most inclusive destinations in the world.

The UAE government's active involvement in AccessAbilities Expo 2023 emphasizes its resolve to make the nation a beacon for accessibility and inclusiveness. Consistently ranked among the top 10 global tourist destinations, the UAE aims to inject AED 450 bn into its GDP through the National Tourism Strategy 2031, showing the need to prioritise inclusion to reach this goal.

Vitalii Mykhalchuk, Director of IT solutions for DEAF at AAT stated: "In the spirit of seamless, uninhibited travel for all, we are here to demonstrate that the world can be explored without limitations, even the 1.5 billion people worldwide whose daily life is affected by hearing loss. Our participation in the AccessAbilities Expo 2023 not only embodies our unwavering commitment to this mission but also stands as a testament to our innovative approach to uplifting and empowering the Deaf community in their global explorations.”

Laura Sapega, a Deaf partner of AAT from the UK, attests to the transformational impact of AAT’s services, “Traveling with Amsaan has not just been a journey through destinations but through experiences, cultures, and unbridled adventures, unmarred by the traditional barriers we, the Deaf community, have faced. It’s a liberating and empathic stride towards global exploration that speaks our language – Sign Language.”

Visit the Dubai Tourism stand, 6000, at AccessAbilities Expo 2023 to find out more about their pioneering efforts in inclusive travel.

For more information about Amsaan Accessible Tours visit https://amsaantours.com/

About Amsaan Accessible Tours

Amsaan Accessible Tours is the first destination management company based in Dubai, whose primary mission is to foster an inclusive tourism ecosystem tailored to Deaf individuals and people with hearing loss. With a strong reputation in the industry, they are recognized for their expertise in accessible travel for the Deaf community and their profound knowledge of the region. Through strategic partnerships with B2B segments, the company offers a comprehensive range of services, including visa support, transportation assistance, an extensive selection of accessible hotels, and an enticing array of unique tours and excursions. Moreover, Amsaan Accessible Tours takes pride in curating captivating and personalised tour packages, providing travellers with unforgettable experiences.