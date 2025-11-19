Dubai, UAE: The Advanced Military Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Center (AMMROC), a leading provider of military aviation MRO services, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with A.S. Avionics Services SA, a Brazilian company internationally recognized as a specialist in avionics repair, modernization, maintenance solutions, and parts manufacturing, during Dubai Airshow 2025.

Under the agreement, both parties will explore the development of a long-term strategic partnership aimed at identifying and pursuing business growth opportunities that leverage their combined expertise in military and business aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO). The partnership will focus on enhancing service offerings for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft across both military and civilian sectors.

As part of the collaboration framework, the two companies will evaluate potential joint initiatives in avionics repair and replacement services, modernization programs, and maintenance support, with the goal of improving aircraft mission readiness, increasing operational efficiency, and expanding their presence in regional and international defense markets.

Both AMMROC and A.S. Avionics Services recognize their outstanding technical capabilities. AMMROC brings world-class experience in military MRO operations, while Avionics Services contributes with its track record of more than 30 years in engineering design and complex systems integration. Together, they aim to deliver comprehensive solutions that meet the evolving demands of modern defense and commercial aviation.

Jasem Al Marzooqi, CEO of AMMROC, said: “This partnership represents an important step toward strengthening our global collaboration network and expanding our advanced avionics capabilities. By combining AMMROC’s regional infrastructure and expertise with Avionics Services’ technical specialization, we are reinforcing our commitment to deliver world-class solutions that enhance mission readiness and operational excellence for our customers across military and business aviation.”

João Vernini, President of A.S. Avionics Services, added: “We are proud to collaborate with AMMROC, a recognized leader in military aviation MRO. This partnership reinforces our commitment to bringing Brazilian technology and innovation to new international markets, contributing to the advancement of avionics modernization and maintenance support in the UAE and the wider region. Together, we will explore innovative solutions that deliver efficiency, reliability, and long-term value to our clients.”

The MoU serves as a guiding framework under which both organizations will conduct discussions and establish the groundwork for future project-specific agreements.

The MoU was signed during Dubai Airshow, by Fakir Alblooshi General Counsel at AMMROC and João Vernini, CEO and President of A.S. Avionics Services.

About AMMROC

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Al Ain at the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, UAE, AMMROC is a premier provider of Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services for military and commercial aviation. As the region’s only authorized Lockheed Martin C-130 Service Center and a Sikorsky-authorized UH-60 Black Hawk Blades MRO, AMMROC delivers unmatched capabilities, including comprehensive Black Hawk airframe and component services.

With one of the largest MRO hangar capacities in the region, including a state-of-the-art widebody paint hangar, AMMROC sets the standard for innovative, world-class aviation maintenance solutions. For more information, please visit www.ammroc.ae

About A.S. Avionics

Founded in 1996, A.S. Avionics Services is a leader in aeronautical engineering, maintenance, and modernization of avionics and others systems. Operating globally and with a consolidated presence in Latin America and MENA region but not limited to. Avionics is recognized for its mission systems integrations projects, development of customized solutions, and technical support for both civil and military platforms.

The company operates in full compliance with rigorous quality standards, holding key national and international certifications, including ANAC RBAC-145 and EASA Part-145, ensuring its capability to deliver services and products of excellence. For more information, please visit http://www.avionics.com.br