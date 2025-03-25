Dubai, UAE: AmiViz, the leading cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor headquartered in the Middle East, has forged a strategic partnership with Kiteworks, which empowers organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and use of private data. This partnership extends AmiViz's portfolio, introducing Kiteworks' approach to zero-trust data exchange enabled with a hardened virtual appliance and next-generation digital rights management (DRM) to enterprises across the Middle East and Africa.

Kiteworks, recently recognized by G2 for its product excellence, empowers organizations to control, monitor, and protect every interaction between people, machines, and systems across user collaboration, automated workflows, and enterprise AI—all from one platform. The Kiteworks Private Data Network delivers unified compliance controls through centralized audit logs, automated compliance reporting, and preconfigured templates for multiple regulations (GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA). Real-time compliance monitoring and automated policy enforcement ensure consistent regulatory adherence across all data sharing activities.

AmiViz's extensive market knowledge and established distribution network will facilitate the seamless integration of Kiteworks' technologies across diverse sectors, including finance, healthcare, energy, and government. This strategic move aims to enhance operational resilience and data protection for enterprises navigating complex regulatory landscapes.

Ilyas Mohammed, Chief Operating Officer at AmiViz, commented, "We are very excited to forge this strategic alliance with Kiteworks, whose groundbreaking approach to secure content communications addresses a critical vulnerability in today’s increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape. Their innovative platform doesn’t merely protect data—it fundamentally transforms how organizations safeguard their most sensitive information. Together, AmiViz and Kiteworks are empowering enterprises across the Middle East and Africa with solutions that protect private data from emerging threats while also ensuring seamless regulatory compliance in an era where data privacy has never been more crucial."

The partnership is a direct response to the growing cybersecurity challenges in the Middle East and Africa. By offering Kiteworks' robust solutions, AmiViz aims to provide enterprises with the necessary defences to protect their critical information and maintain regulatory adherence. This collaboration signifies a commitment to strengthening the region's cybersecurity infrastructure, ensuring businesses can operate securely in an increasingly digital world.

"This strategic partnership with AmiViz represents a significant milestone in our mission to empower organizations across the Middle East and Africa to secure their most sensitive data exchanges,” said David Byrnes, VP Global Channels, Kiteworks. “As cyber threats continue to evolve in sophistication and frequency, businesses in these rapidly digitizing regions require robust solutions that not only protect their critical information but also ensure regulatory compliance. Our Private Data Network, combined with AmiViz's deep regional expertise and established distribution channels, creates a powerful alliance that will enable enterprises to confidently manage risk in every aspect of their sensitive content communications. We're excited to collaborate with AmiViz to deliver comprehensive data protection solutions that address the unique security challenges facing organizations in these dynamic markets."

About AmiViz

AmiViz is a leading cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor headquartered in the Middle East, with a unique marketplace designed to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Our unwavering focus on cybersecurity solutions ensures unparalleled expertise and personalized service for our partners.

At AmiViz, cybersecurity isn’t an afterthought—it’s our core mission. We deliver top-tier products and services that safeguard businesses. Our close collaboration with vendors, resellers, and consultants ensures tailored solutions that address regional challenges. We empower businesses to thrive in a digital world by providing cutting-edge tools, knowledge, and support. Discover the AmiViz advantage at www.amiviz.com and elevate your cybersecurity strategy today!

About Kiteworks

Kiteworks’ mission is to empower organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and save of sensitive content. The Kiteworks platform provides customers with a Private Content Network that unifies, tracks, controls, and secures sensitive content moving within, into, and out of their organization, significantly improving risk management and ensuring regulatory compliance on all sensitive content communications. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kiteworks protects over 100 million end users for over 35,000 global enterprises and government agencies.

PR Contact

Sanjeev Kant

Vistar Communications

Dubai, UAE

Email: sanjeev@vistarmea.com