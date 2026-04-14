Dubai, UAE: Amid ongoing regional uncertainties and evolving global sentiment, Amirah Developments has reaffirmed its confidence in Dubai’s real estate market, with its Chairman, Muhammad Yousuf Jafrani, highlighting the emirate’s resilience, strong leadership, and sustained growth trajectory.

Dubai’s property market continues to demonstrate remarkable strength, with total real estate transactions reaching Dh917 billion across more than 270,000 deals in 2025, marking a 20 percent year-on-year increase and the highest performance on record. This consistent growth reflects not only the scale of activity but also the depth of investor confidence in Dubai as a global real estate hub.

Further reinforcing this momentum, the first half of 2025 alone recorded over 125,000 transactions worth Dh431 billion, reflecting significant year-on-year growth in both volume and value. Industry data also indicates that the residential segment continues to expand steadily, with transaction values rising by over 28 percent annually, driven by sustained demand from both investors and end-users.

Positioning this confidence through a leadership lens, Muhammad Yousuf Jafrani emphasised that Dubai’s strength lies not only in market performance, but also in its governance, long-term planning, and ability to consistently turn challenges into opportunities.

“Dubai has always demonstrated its ability to emerge stronger from every global challenge. From the 2008 financial crisis to the COVID-19 pandemic, the leadership of the UAE has consistently transformed uncertainty into opportunity. What we are witnessing today is a continuation of that legacy - a market that remains active, resilient, and future-focused,” said Muhammad Yousuf Jafrani, Founder and Chairman of Amirah Developments.

Reinforcing this belief through execution, Amirah Developments has maintained uninterrupted construction progress at its flagship project, Bonds Avenue Residences on Dubai Islands, where work has continued consistently since day one, without any delays despite external uncertainties.

“At Bonds Avenue Residences, construction has not stopped for a single day since we began. This is a reflection of our commitment to delivery and the trust our buyers place in us. In times of uncertainty, consistent execution becomes the strongest statement a developer can make,” he added.

The project stands as a clear demonstration of Amirah’s disciplined approach, combining waterfront living, design-led architecture, and long-term value positioning within one of Dubai’s most promising emerging destinations. The steady pace of construction highlights the growing importance of credibility and delivery capability in today’s real estate environment.

Muhammad Yousuf Jafrani further noted that the current market dynamics signal evolution rather than instability. With Dubai’s population growth, investor inflows, and long-term residency initiatives continuing to drive demand, the market is transitioning toward a more mature, end-user-led structure.

“This is not a slowdown; this is a more disciplined market. Buyers today are more informed and more focused on developers who can deliver. Trust, transparency, and execution are now the key drivers of decision-making, and that is a positive shift for the industry,” he said.

Highlighting the role of national leadership, he underscored that Dubai’s stability is deeply rooted in the UAE’s long-term vision and policy framework.

“The UAE leadership has built a system where growth is sustainable and stability is structural. This is why Dubai continues to attract global investors even during uncertain times. Confidence here is not temporary; it is built into the foundation of the market,” he stated.

Industry trends further support this outlook, with increasing participation from end-users and long-term investors, reducing reliance on speculative cycles and strengthening overall market stability. This shift is creating a more resilient ecosystem where developers with strong execution and clear vision are gaining greater trust.

For Amirah Developments, these conditions reaffirm its core philosophy: disciplined growth, timely delivery, and long-term value creation. The company continues to prioritise project execution, strong partnerships, and transparent communication, ensuring that each development aligns with both market expectations and investor confidence.

As Dubai’s real estate sector continues to evolve, Amirah Developments remains confident in its trajectory guided by leadership conviction, supported by market fundamentals, and demonstrated through consistent on-ground progress.

About Amirah Developments

Amirah Developments is a Dubai-based real estate company committed to redefining urban living through architectural sophistication, sustainability, and thoughtful design. Founded by Muhammad Yousuf Jafrani, a seasoned real estate entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience in the UAE, the company is anchored in a vision of creating communities that inspire and endure.

Driven by innovation and design excellence, Amirah Developments builds more than residences — it crafts livable works of art. Each project is a reflection of refined luxury, environmental responsibility, and long-term value. With a team comprising top architects, designers, and planners, the company ensures global best practices are adapted for the local landscape.

Sustainability is central to Amirah’s ethos, with developments emphasizing energy efficiency, walkability, and well-being. By focusing on elegance, functionality, and community integration, the company is shaping the next chapter of Dubai’s real estate evolution.

About Bonds Avenue Residences

Bonds Avenue Residences is the inaugural development by Amirah Developments, setting a bold standard for upscale living on the iconic Dubai Islands. Designed as a sculptural expression of form and function, Bonds Avenue Residences offers a selection of one- to three-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhouses and triplexes, and exclusive four-bedroom penthouses.

The architecture reflects a corner less, flowing design philosophy- maximizing space, natural light, and unobstructed sea views. Each residence is thoughtfully planned to deliver both aesthetic appeal and modern comfort, enhanced by smart layouts and premium finishes.

Amenities at Bonds Avenue Residences include infinity pools, wellness zones, yoga decks, landscaped gardens, padel courts, and dedicated children’s areas, all curated to foster holistic, family-oriented lifestyles. The community is seamlessly connected to the rest of Dubai, with quick access to Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport, and the Gold Souq Metro Station.

Situated in a master-planned coastal environment with over 21 kilometres of beaches and vibrant urban offerings, Bonds Avenue Residences is a destination of both serenity and connectivity. With a 60/40 payment plan and handover in Q1 2027, it caters to investors and homeowners seeking lasting value, architectural brilliance, and beachfront elegance in one of Dubai’s most promising locales.

Media Contacts:

Muhammad Yusuf

Pan Asian Media

541A, Office Tower, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

m.yusuf@panasian1.com