DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Amideast and Boeing [NYSE: BA] have launched AeroSTAR, a new educational program designed to prepare high school students across the Middle East and North Africa for future careers in aerospace.

This year, more than 200 students will take part in the AeroSTAR program in Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The course will introduce them to a broad range of career pathways across engineering, research, manufacturing, safety, sustainability, customer support and business management that power the aerospace ecosystem.

“Aviation is a cornerstone of Middle Eastern economies and is expected to require 234,000 new professionals over the next 20 years,” said Fahad Al Mheiri, Boeing president for the Middle East Gulf and North Africa. “AeroSTAR will show students that there are many exciting regional and international careers in aviation beyond being a pilot or a member of the cabin crew. By engaging students early, we are helping build a local talent pipeline ready to support the growth of the aerospace sector in and from the region.”

The program will combine learning with industry exposure through three components:

AeroSTAR Academy: A 60-hour, hands-on STEM and soft skills curriculum enriched with guest speakers, field visits, and aviation-themed activities.

AeroSTAR Challenge: A national pitch competition where student teams from each country present their solutions to aerospace industry professionals.

AeroSTAR Camp: A three-day immersive experience in Amman, Jordan, bringing together top-performing students to explore aviation operations, meet industry professionals and map their personal career paths.

“We are committed to empowering talented youth to gain the skills and experience needed to advance their careers and strengthen their countries’ economic development,” said Ambassador (ret) Greta C. Holtz, president of Amideast. “We’re proud to extend and expand our partnership with Boeing in this important work.”

The AeroSTAR program will help students make informed choices about post secondary education and careers and connect them with mentors and employers in the aerospace industry. Students aged 15–18 in Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, and the UAE are eligible to enroll. Recruitment is coordinated by Amideast offices in each country; applicants should submit an online application, including brief written responses and a short video, via the local Amideast website. Candidates are selected based on demonstrated motivation, creativity, communication skills and a strong interest in aerospace.

About Amideast

Amideast is a leading American nonprofit organization engaged in international education, training, and development activities in the Middle East and North Africa. Founded in 1951, Amideast is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with 19 offices across the region. Amideast provides testing, training, study abroad and exchange programs. Learn more: https://www.amideast.org/

About Boeing

A leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing’s global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's relationship with the Middle East extends back to 1945. Since then, the company has established offices across the region, including in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, Kuwait and Riyadh. Over the last decade, Boeing has invested $29.6 million in community programs across the Middle East and North Africa. Learn more at https://www.boeing-me.com.

Media Contacts

Jennifer Nevin Anderson

Amideast Communications

jnevinanderson@amideast.org

Evgeniia Teterina

Boeing Communications

evgeniia.teterina@boeing.com