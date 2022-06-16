Dubai, UAE: Americana Restaurants, a leading quick-service restaurant operator in the MENA region, announced today that it had entered into a partnership agreement with Miso Robotics, a US-based company transforming the restaurant industry through robotics and intelligent automation.

The partnership agreement will see Americana Restaurants, the operator of iconic brands including KFC, Pizza Hut and Hardees across the MENA region, and Miso Robotics collaborate on a piloted test of Flippy 2, a customizable robotics solution that can automate a range of cooking tasks in quick-service restaurants. Using a range of AI-driven platforms, robotics, machine learning and AI vision, Flippy 2 can independently do the work of an entire fry station and has shown it can streamline and optimize operations in quick-service kitchens.

Today’s agreement builds on Americana Restaurant’s commitment to put technology at the heart of the business. The first phase of the partnership will see Americana Restaurants deploy the state-of-the-art Flippy 2 at its flagship Wimpy restaurant at The Dubai Mall, with further integration and expansion planned across other Americana Restaurants locations in the months ahead.

Wimpy, Americana Restaurants’ latest addition in the UAE market, has been a staple in the MENA region since 1969. With high-quality smashed burgers, fresh ingredients, and a vibrant range of beverages, Wimpy aims to provide the American fast-food experience to customers across the region. The brand currently has 17 active stores across the region.

Commenting on the partnership agreement, Melvin Michael, Brand Director of Wimpy, said:

“Americana Restaurants’ partnership with Miso Robotics marks a significant milestone for the company as we strive to address shifting customer behaviours and preferences through innovative technological solutions. As the first QSR operator in the MENA region to introduce the use of robotics in its kitchens, Americana Restaurants continues to cement its position as a company that delivers unique dining experiences to millions of customers at some of their favourite and globally iconic restaurants.”

Flippy 2 will provide Wimpy’s kitchen with a customizable robotic fry station that will deliver a range of benefits, including a decrease in order-to-delivery time, an increase in food consistency and a better working environment for team members. As Americana Restaurants’ first foray into kitchen robotics, Flippy 2 will be showcased to Wimpy’s customers and visitors at The Dubai Mall, once the store is operational.

Mike Bell, CEO of Miso Robotics, said:

“In the past year, we’ve announced partnerships with some of the largest brands in the U.S., and that momentum has led to us being pulled internationally to introduce our technology on a global scale. Americana Restaurants’ push to scale robotics in their operations is a testament to their superb operating capability in the MENA region. This is a true partnership that we see blossoming for many years to come and we wanted to make sure the market was right for future deployment at additional locations. The time is now to take Flippy global, and we have a great partner to do it with.”

Over the past three years, Americana Restaurants has introduced five “super-apps” offering a seamless and hyper-personalized experience along with cutting-edge technology including automation tools and business intelligence to enhance decision making across the business.

-Ends-

About Americana Restaurants

A master franchisee known for bringing iconic global brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut, Hardee’s, Krispy Kreme, Wimpy and TGI Friday’s to the Middle East and North Africa, Americana Restaurants is a leading F&B operator with a diverse network of quick- and full-service restaurants across twelve countries.

About Wimpy

In Bloomington Indiana, back in 1934, Edward Gold created Wimpy Grills. A fast food joint inspired by the Popeye cartoon character, Wimpy quickly expanded outside the US making a name for itself in the UK, South Africa and the Middle East. Since 1969, Wimpy is serving up delicious burgers to customers in Kuwait and Egypt, introducing the region to good old American fast food. With 17 locations across Egypt and Kuwait, Wimpy is planning its’ UAE launch this year.

About Miso Robotics

Miso Robotics is revolutionizing commercial foodservice through intelligent automation solutions that solve some of the largest gaps in back-of-house kitchen operations. Ready to make an immediate financial impact on a restaurant’s bottom line, Miso’s AI-driven platform incorporates robotics, machine learning, computer vision and data analytics to power and develop its breakthrough products, including: Flippy 2, CookRight and Sippy.

With real industry knowledge and learnings accrued through brand partnerships over its first five years, Miso’s products are constantly evolving to drive consistency, increase productivity, reduce costs and improve the overall dining experience. Miso is now accepting new investors for its Series E round. To invest in the future of restaurant automation, visit: https://invest.misorobotics.com.

