Cairo: Americana Restaurants Egypt announced the remarkable achievement of its Applied Technology Schools Program students, who successfully obtained the internationally accredited City & Guilds certificate from the UK in the field of hospitality. The milestone, achieved in collaboration with Misr El Kheir Foundation and the Ministry of Education and Technical Education, marks the program’s highest success rate since its launch in 2021.

This achievement reflects Americana Restaurants Egypt’s commitment to transforming technical education into a strategic career path by offering an integrated learning experience that combines hands-on training with academic qualification. The company’s efforts aim to equip young talents with future-ready skills, create employment opportunities, and position Americana Restaurants Egypt as an active partner in developing a globally competitive generation that contributes to local economic growth.

The program plays a key role in enhancing students’ practical capabilities and refining their experience, preparing them to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving job market. It also reaffirms Americana Restaurants Egypt’s dedication to supporting technical education as a driver of economic and social growth, and to empowering youth by expanding their career horizons. Through the City & Guilds certification, recognized in over 80 countries and regarded among the most respected professional accreditation systems worldwide, graduates gain a significant competitive edge and access to both local and international career opportunities.

Commenting on this achievement, Ayman El Araby, Director of Human Resources at Americana Restaurants Egypt, said: “We take great pride in achieving the highest success rate since launching our Applied Technology Schools Program in 2021. This initiative reflects Americana Restaurants Egypt’s continued commitment to empowering youth with globally recognized, practical skills that prepare them to excel in both local and regional markets.”

He added: “We truly believe that investing in technical education is an investment in Egypt’s future and in the workforce that drives it, especially in the hospitality sector, which continues to grow steadily. Through this program, our goal is to provide young people with the practical knowledge and experience they need to advance their careers and become leaders within Egypt and beyond. This initiative is a key part of Americana Restaurants Egypt’s social responsibility strategy and our broader vision to be a driving force in youth empowerment.”

Ms. Shaimaa Mamdouh, Deputy Director of the Technical Education Schools Operation and Management Unit at the Ministry of Education, confirmed that Technical Education Schools represent a qualitative leap in Egypt’s vocational education system. They aim to prepare graduates who are qualified and possess the technical and professional skills required for both the local and international labor markets. She explained that these schools are managed through partnerships between the Ministry and private sector institutions to ensure practical training and provide direct employment opportunities for students after graduation.

Ms. Shaimaa pointed out that the Ahmed Hamed El-Labib Martyr School of Applied Hotel Technology serves as an outstanding example of this vision, offering specialized training in hotel management and hospitality in collaboration with leading institutions in the tourism sector. She emphasized that the school has achieved tangible results in preparing its students and qualifying them for the labor market according to international quality standards.

For his part, Dr. Saber Hassan, Head of the Education Sector at Misr El-Kheir Foundation, stated that education represents one of the foundation’s most important pillars for achieving sustainable development. He highlighted that the foundation aims to develop vocational education and link it to the labor market by supporting applied schools in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and the private sector, believing in the importance of this type of education in empowering youth economically and professionally.

Dr. Saber added that the Ahmed Hamed El-Labib School represents a successful model of partnership between the state and civil society, offering a comprehensive educational experience that combines academic learning with practical training. He affirmed that Misr El-Kheir Foundation continues to support such initiatives that contribute to building a new generation of qualified professionals for the future.

The strategic partnership between Americana Restaurants Egypt, Misr El Kheir Foundation, and the Ministry of Education and Technical Education embodies a shared vision of empowering young Egyptians and qualifying them according to international standards. The collaboration aims to prepare skilled professionals in the hospitality sector whose expertise aligns with the growing needs of both local and regional markets.

In line with this vision, Americana Restaurants Egypt continues to strengthen its youth development strategy through innovative training programs and job opportunities that enhance skill development and professional readiness. This ongoing commitment aligns with Egypt Vision 2030, supporting entrepreneurship, increasing workforce efficiency and building a generation capable of leading the nation’s economic future.