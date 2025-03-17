Manama – The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) has unveiled a state-of-the-art Networking Lab at its College of Engineering and Computing, reinforcing its commitment to equipping students and professionals with hands-on skills essential for the evolving fields of networking, cybersecurity, and automation.

The laboratory was inaugurated by Dr. Jassim Haji, Executive Advisor at the Sheikh Nasser Center for Research and Development in Artificial Intelligence and President of the Global Artificial Intelligence Group.

This advanced facility offers a simulated learning environment where students gain practical experience using the latest ‘Cisco’ technologies and designed to enhance their technical capabilities by providing training in enterprise networking, security, and network automation.

The lab also incorporates advanced network management and security software, including Cisco DNA Centre for centralized, policy-driven network oversight and Cisco Umbrella for DNS-layer protection against modern cybersecurity threats. Specialized tools for network automation, monitoring, and zero-touch provisioning further contribute to a dynamic and interactive learning experience.

Students will engage in real-world networking scenarios, such as designing and implementing routing and switching solutions, securing networks using VPNs and IPS, optimizing performance with SDN tools, and experimenting with cloud-based security solutions.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Marwan Hameed, Dean of the College of Engineering and Computing at AUBH, highlighted the lab as a transformative addition to the university’s infrastructure, and stated, "This facility provides an immersive training environment that mirrors industry standards, ensuring our graduates are well-prepared for careers in networking and cybersecurity. At AUBH, we continuously enhance our curriculum and infrastructure to align with global advancements in IT and network security," Dr. Hameed stated.

Dr. Hameed further affirmed that AUBH’s newly inaugurated Networking Lab provides students with a unique opportunity to gain practical expertise essential for success in the digital landscape. This advanced facility bridges the gap between theoretical learning and real-world application, equipping students with the technical proficiency required to navigate the rapidly evolving IT industry. The initiative aligns with AUBH’s commitment to offering a comprehensive educational experience that prepares future IT leaders.