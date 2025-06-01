Bahrain: Vatel Bahrain participated in the GCC Training and Education Exhibition held in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, over the course of two days, alongside a distinguished array of academic institutions from the UAE, the wider Gulf region, and beyond.

The event attracted significant interest from prospective students exploring premier educational pathways in the fields of tourism and hotel management.

Throughout the event, Vatel Bahrain’s representatives engaged with students interested to explore academic pathways aligned with their interests in hospitality, tourism and hotel management. Visitors were introduced to Vatel’s Bachelor programme in International Hotel Management— An academically strong and professionally relevant degree that blends in-depth theoretical learning with extensive hands-on training. As part of the curriculum, students complete internships at prestigious four- and five-star international hotels, enabling them to gain nearly two years of hands-on industry experience during the course of their studies.

Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, General Director of Vatel Bahrain, highlighted the importance of Vatel Bahrain’s participation, noting that the exhibition provided an ideal platform for direct engagement with students and for addressing their questions in a comprehensive manner, and commented, “The exhibition offered an important occasion to highlight the academic quality, international perspective, and modern learning environment that distinguish Vatel Bahrain. As a higher education institution, we are committed to preparing students with the knowledge, practical skills, and global mindset needed to succeed in today’s competitive hospitality industry.”

Sheikh Khaled further added that the exhibition experience opened promising educational avenues for Emirati and GCC students, as well as attendees from various international backgrounds, by introducing them to the academic specialisations and professional opportunities available in tourism, hospitality and hotel management.

Sheikh Khaled said, "Vatel Bahrain’s participation aligns with its strategic vision to foster meaningful engagement with future students, empower them with the knowledge and resources needed to succeed, and guide them along a transformative academic and professional journey."

About Vatel Hospitality School:

Vatel Hospitality School was established in France in 1981, specializing in business management within the hospitality and tourism sectors. It has since expanded to 55 campuses across 33 countries. The Bahrain campus, founded in 2018, is part of this global network. Vatel holds a distinguished international reputation, with over 45,000 graduates worldwide who have gone on to become leaders in the industry. Vatel has consistently been ranked first in France and 12th globally in hospitality management, according to the latest QS rankings, maintaining this position for four consecutive years.