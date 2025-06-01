Muscat – For the second consecutive year, the Zubair Enterprise Development Centre (Zubair EDC) participated as a member of the evaluation and judging committee for the Student Project Incubation Programme organised by Middle East College (MEC). This collaboration aligns with the ongoing partnership between the two institutions to foster an entrepreneurial mindset among students and support innovation-driven projects.

Zubair EDC’s involvement is part of the strategic cooperation framework established under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) previously signed with MEC. The MoU aims to enhance student-led initiatives by providing expert guidance, knowledge exchange, and advisory support to the college’s incubator management. It also promotes the joint development of programmes and initiatives that support emerging entrepreneurs.

The second cycle of the programme showcased a marked improvement in the quality and presentation of student projects. This year’s entries stood out for their innovation and relevance, covering a broad range of sectors including renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and technology-enabled services with tangible socio-economic impact. The results highlight MEC’s commitment to nurturing a supportive incubation ecosystem and empowering students to translate their ideas into viable, real-world solutions.

Commenting on the center’s participation, Ali Shaker from Zubair EDC stated "We take great pride in our partnership with Middle East College and in witnessing the growing sophistication and impact of student projects this year. Several initiatives aligned closely with national and international sustainable development goals, which is truly encouraging. We look forward to continuing our support through advisory services and workshops in the upcoming stages of the program."

Dr. Saleh Al-Shuaibi, Dean of Middle East College, emphasised the value of engaging industry partners such as Zubair EDC in student development, "Our collaboration with the Zubair Enterprise Development Centre is an essential pillar in building a robust entrepreneurship ecosystem at MEC. Their expertise has been instrumental in mentoring and evaluating student ventures. The quality and depth of this year’s projects reflect both the dedication of our students and the strength of our support mechanisms. We are excited to expand this partnership and further empower our students to contribute meaningfully to both local and global markets."

As a leading enabler of entrepreneurship in Oman, Zubair EDC offers holistic support to individuals and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). Through its advisory services, capacity-building programs, and access to funding and strategic partnerships, the Centre equips entrepreneurs with the tools and knowledge necessary to turn innovative ideas into sustainable ventures across a wide range of economic sectors.

