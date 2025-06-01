Manama, Bahrain – Al-Ma’awdah Group, a leading company in Bahrain, has announced the start of infrastructure works for Sharq Neighborhood, a premium residential development located on the southeast side of Dilmunia Island. The project marks a significant milestone, laying the foundation for a vibrant new community featuring 32 subdivided villa plots, including exclusive seafront and coastal properties.

Al-Ma’awdah Group CEO Isa Al Ma’awdah expressed his excitement over launching this phase of construction, emphasizing the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality infrastructure and thanking Ithmaar Development Company (IDC) for its collaboration. IDC CEO Mohammed Khalil Alsayed highlighted that Sharq Neighborhood will offer residents an exceptional island lifestyle with access to breathtaking waterfront living.

On this occasion, a site visit was held, attended by representatives from Al-Ma’awdah Group, Ithmaar Development Company — the development manager — along with representatives from the appointed contractor Al Ahlia Contracting Company and the supervising consultant Mott MacDonald, to witness the official commencement of the infrastructure works.

Covering 17,096 square meters, Sharq Neighborhood will include five seafront plots ranging from 700–820 square meters and 27 coastal plots between 300–370 square meters. With the infrastructure now underway, the site is on track to be ready for villa construction by December 2025, adding significant value to Dilmunia’s growing portfolio of luxury developments.