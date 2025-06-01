This step comes as part of the company’s expansion strategy to develop and manage projects outside Egypt.

Cairo – Madinet Masr (EGX: MASR.CA), one of Egypt’s leading real estate development companies, announced that it has begun the process of establishing a wholly owned subsidiary in the Emirate of Dubai under the name "Cities of the World." Once finalized, the new entity will be responsible for managing and overseeing all Madinet Masr’s projects outside the Arab Republic of Egypt.

This initiative is a key part of Madinet Masr’s strategic expansion plan, which aims to strengthen the company’s regional and international presence and unlock new opportunities across a range of real estate development sectors. The move reflects the company’s long-term vision of developing sustainable and modern communities across the region.

Commenting on the announcement, Eng. Abdallah Sallam, President & CEO of Madinet Masr, stated “Initiating the process to establish ‘Cities of the World’ marks a significant milestone in executing our strategic goal of regional expansion. This step reflects our dedication to extending Madinet Masr’s legacy beyond national borders and positioning ourselves at the forefront of regional real estate development. We are confident this direction will enable us to enter promising markets while exporting our successful development model.”

Madinet Masr also announced its intention to appoint Eng. Mohamed Lashien, the company’s Senior Vice President of Product Development, as Managing Director of "Cities of the World" upon the company’s official establishment. This decision reflects his extensive experience in the real estate sector and his leadership of several landmark projects in Egypt.

This milestone underscores Madinet Masr’s ambition to grow its regional footprint while maintaining the company’s core values and legacy built over more than sixty years in the Egyptian real estate market.

About Madinet Masr

Madinet Masr is one of Egypt’s leading urban development companies, with a legacy that dates back to 1959. With a commitment to sustainable growth, innovation, and community enrichment, Madinet Masr has played a pivotal role in shaping the urban landscape of Cairo and beyond.

The company is renowned for developing landmark residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects that integrate quality living with forward-thinking design. Flagship developments such as Taj City and Sarai reflect Madinet Masr’s vision of building inclusive, future-ready communities that prioritize livability, accessibility, and long-term value.

Madinet Masr boasts a robust landbank of 12.8 million square meters, enabling long-term development plans and a strong pipeline of future projects. This strategic asset base underscores the company’s capacity to sustain growth and respond to evolving market demands.

Guided by its purpose — to drive growth in Egypt by developing sustainable communities — Madinet Masr is actively expanding its footprint across the country. The company leverages its deep market expertise, strategic partnerships, and customer-centric approach to deliver projects that enhance quality of life and foster long-term economic and social prosperity.

