CAIRO, Egypt/ -- The State of Libya has taken a critical step towards its full membership of African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) (www.Afreximbank.com) with the acquisition of shares in the African multilateral Bank, making the country both a participating state and a shareholder of the Bank. The country submitted its payment for the acquisition of the Bank’s shares on 13 May 2025.

Libya acceded to Afreximbank’s Establishment Agreement in October 2024, becoming the 52nd African nation to do so, and marking an important step towards full continental coverage and advancement of the Bank’s continental integration agenda; through trade and investments.

The acquisition of Afreximbank’s shares by Libya further strengthens ties with the oil rich nation and enhances critical support to the Libyan economy. Target areas of intervention by Afreximbank include infrastructure and oil and gas, and export of manufactured goods to the rest of Africa, while also supporting regional integration projects targeting other countries in North Africa.

“Libya's shareholding in Afreximbank puts the Bank in a strong position to support the government's reconstruction efforts while also helping to deepen its regional connectivity through investments in critical projects such as the oil pipeline and road projects between Egypt and Libya, and the electricity transmission and linkage project covering Libya, Tunisia, and Algeria. It reaffirms the confidence of African governments in their Pan-African Multilateral Financial Institution,” said Prof. Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors, of Afreximbank.

Prof. Oramah commended Libya for its investment in the Bank which demonstrates increased confidence in the organisation’s activities, primarily its mandate of transforming African Trade. He noted that the shareholding in the Bank will help to expand its services, reach and influence in the region, besides enhancing its capital base.

In acceding to the Establishment Agreement, His Excellency Dr. Khaled Al-Mabrouk Abdullah, Minister of Finance for the State of Libya, highlighted the importance of the partnership in supporting reconstruction and economic diversification efforts in his country and said that the nation’s accession was a milestone in its journey towards rebuilding its economy and re-establishing its role as a regional trading hub. He said: “Libya is grateful to His Excellency, Prof. Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors, of Afreximbank, for his persistent efforts in facilitating Libya's full participation in the Bank's foundational agreement. The acquisition of shares in Afreximbank solidifies Libya's position as a full member state and shareholder in this esteemed multilateral African institution. This represents a historic achievement, following our accession to the Bank's Establishment Agreement in October 2024.

“We regard this development as a critical step forward in Libya's journey towards greater economic integration within the African continent. Our accession as the 52nd African nation to Afreximbank underscores our commitment to fostering robust trade and investment relationships across Africa.”

Dr. Abdullah noted that the partnership between Libya and Afreximbank would help unlock new avenues for economic growth, diversification, and development in his country. “We eagerly anticipate leveraging the Bank's expertise and resources to support our national economic agenda and to contribute effectively to the advancement of intra-African trade and continental integration. We commend Afreximbank for its unwavering commitment to African economic advancement and look forward to a fruitful and mutually beneficial collaboration,” he added.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Afreximbank.

Media Contact:

Vincent Musumba

Communications and Events Manager (Media Relations)

Email: press@afreximbank.com

Follow us on:

X: https://apo-opa.co/4dPD5Sz

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/450A6nX

LinkedIn: https://apo-opa.co/4jwq8ym

Instagram: https://apo-opa.co/43iQ37Q

About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra- and extra-African trade. For over 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa's trade, accelerating industrialisation and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A stalwart supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank has set up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2024, Afreximbank's total assets and contingencies stood at over US$40.1 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$7.2 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by GCR (international scale) (A), Moody's (Baa1), China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd (CCXI) (AAA), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-) and Fitch (BBB). Afreximbank has evolved into a group entity comprising the Bank, its equity impact fund subsidiary called the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and its insurance management subsidiary, AfrexInsure (together, "the Group"). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.

For more information, visit: www.Afreximbank.com

SOURCE

Afreximbank