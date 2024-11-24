Manama, Bahrain – American Express Middle East announces its gold sponsorship of upcoming Jewellery Arabia 2024, taking place from November 26 to 30 in Exhibition World Bahrain. The exhibition is one of the largest and most prestigious consumer exhibitions for jewellery and watches in the Middle East, bringing together 650 jewellery brands from 30 countries. American Express Middle East's sponsorship of Jewellery Arabia demonstrates its ongoing commitment to offering exclusive benefits and premium experiences to its Card Members.

During the exhibition, all American Express Card Members will be able to access the AMEX Experience Lounge, which is located in Hall 8, providing a comfortable space to relax and network during the event.

In addition, American Express Middle East Card Members will be able to access:

Special Rewards: Card Members can enjoy either up to 4X Membership Rewards® points or up to 20% statement credit on their transactions*.

Special Offers: Card Members can enjoy special cash back offers at selected merchants*. Participating merchants can be viewed by visiting AMEX Offers on the Amex MENA App or website.

Sabine Khalil, Vice President of Marketing at American Express Middle East, commented, “Our sponsorship of Jewellery Arabia reflects our commitment to offering Card Members differentiated value. This significant event provides an excellent platform for us to connect with our Card Members and offer them an elevated shopping experience. We are looking forward to welcoming our Card Members at the American Express Experience Lounge in Jewellery Arabia 2024."

About American Express Middle East

American Express began operations in the MENA region in 1959 and set up its first office in Bahrain in 1977. In 1992, AEME was established in Bahrain as a joint venture company owned by American Express and Mawarid Investment Limited. Today, American Express Middle East employs a very diverse workforce of more than 600 employees, covering its consumer card, corporate payments and merchant businesses across the Middle East and North Africa region.

American Express Middle East is a payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business across the Middle East and North Africa.

