Kuwait: AmCham Kuwait together with AmCham Abu Dhabi, Oman, and Qatar hosted a workshop on ‘How to do Business with the U.S. Military’ with speakers from the 408th Contracting Support Brigade (CSB), the U.S. Army’s Regional Contracting Center - Kuwait (RCC-KU), The United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), the Joint Contingency Contracting System team (JCCS) and the U.S. Air Force 386th Expeditionary Wing. The event started with the opening remarks by AmCham Kuwait’s Chairman – Mr. Pete Swift, who welcomed and thanked the participants for taking the time to learn more about doing business with the U.S. Federal Government.

The first part of the session was covered by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mr. Jason Scott Rinehart, he highlighted that USACE is one of the world’s largest public engineering design and construction management agencies and they have a large military construction program. The presenter covered the upcoming opportunities by the (USACE) including the Local National Quality Assurance – Iraq which includes temporary services for a provision of Iraqi nationals for construction subject matter experts for an estimated capacity of USD 25,000,000 and Job Order Contract – Kuwait for five years for repairs, maintenance, and minor construction projects at all US service branches and federal agencies in Kuwait and locations under the administrative control of the Kuwait Ministry of Defense – with an estimated worth of USD 75,000,000 (approximately $15M USD per year).

Ms. Shayla Lucas was the second presenter who spoke about the Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment (PIEE). PIEE is a suite of business information systems for the company’s U.S. Federal sales, and it is home to the Wide Area Workflow (WAWF) and Electronic Data Access (EDA), MyInvoice, and other capabilities. RCC-KU also spoke about WAWF which is a module within the broader PIEE, as WAWF is a secure Web-based system for electronic invoicing, receipt, and acceptance. She also stated that WAWF is the official system through which contractors must submit shipping/receiving reports and invoices. Subsequently, the presenters provided an in-depth explanation of PIEE self-registration and how vendors can gain access to the mentioned. To conclude the detailed guidance, she spoke about common WAWF invoice document types, statuses, descriptions, and reasons why invoices get rejected.

Ms. Shayla Lucas provided an in-depth presentation on how to register as a vendor in SAM, which is mandatory for vendors to be eligible for contract awards above $25,000. SAM is a government-wide portal that consolidates the capabilities of multiple systems and information sources used by the U.S. federal government supporting the acquisition and financial assistance processes. Speakers mentioned that SAM must be renewed on a yearly basis and also provided best practices in order to make the process more efficient. They also discussed technical aspects of SAM such as creating a Sam.gov Login, Renewing or Updating Entities, and where to get help.

Following the discussion, Captain Mechelle Lewis and Staff Sergeant Noda spoke about the process of solicitation. A solicitation is how the U.S. government requests the industry to make them an offer, or how we get the industry to select our offer. She spoke in depth about written solicitation, oral solicitations, necessary elements of a solicitation, what a solicitation provides, searching for solicitations, cancelling the solicitation, and when must we cancel a solicitation.

Furthermore, Ms. Theda Kittrell discussed the importance of the Synchronized Predeployment Operational Tracker (SPOT). SPOT is the U.S. federal government database for tracking and accountability of contractor personnel and equipment during contingencies, as it was mentioned that it is important for CENTCOM Commanders to know how many, where, and what type of contractor personnel are in their AOR. Vendors who are not already registered in SPOT should reach out to their local contracting office for direction and update their contracting office representative whenever the POC and/or others entered in SPOT change(s).

The U.S. Air Force 386th ECONS covered the topic of the Government Purchase Card (GPC) Program. Speakers about the GPC program as its mission is to streamline payment procedures and reduce the administrative burden associated with purchasing supplies, and services. Speakers also spoke about the common items procured via GPC, including printers/toner, TVs/speakers, furniture (desks/chairs), small construction projects, building materials, light bulbs, and plumbing/HVAC supplies.

Lastly, the presenters gave a quick brief about MATOC. The MATOC discussions will showcase major business prospects with the US military for a 5-year contract. This highly rewarding opportunity calls on construction companies duly registered in SAM and JCCS and must have a NAICS code.

