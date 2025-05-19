SailGP’s F50 boats will now feature UAE-built T-Foil Wings, engineered by Strata Manufacturing

The collaboration showcases Abu Dhabi’s innovation and sustainability that is driving economic diversification

Al Ain, UAE, – Strata Manufacturing PJSC (‘Strata’), wholly owned by the Mubadala Investment Company and a leader in advanced manufacturing in the United Arab Emirates, has successfully delivered the first batch of 24 newly designed titanium T-foils for SailGP’s F50 high-speed catamarans. This achievement marks a new chapter in Strata’s portfolio diversification and reinforces its role in supporting cutting-edge technologies across various sectors.

The latest milestone follows a partnership announced last year with SailGP, the global racing championship which is one of the world’s fastest-growing sport and entertainment properties. Under this agreement, Strata will supply specialized component packages, including newly designed T-Foils (titanium foil) wings, and T-Rudders, tailored to elevate the performance of SailGP’s F50 fleet. Each package comprises 24 units, crafted to equip 12 boats, supporting the high-speed demands of elite competitive sail racing.

Strata has been entrusted with the fabrication of these titanium and carbon fibre foil wings, engineered with a new configuration to optimize hydro-aerodynamic efficiency. This project underscores Strata’s operational excellence and its adaptive capabilities, highlighting the company’s expansion into non-aerospace manufacturing.

Homaid Al Shimmari, Deputy Group CEO and Chief Corporate & Human Capital Officer at Mubadala said: “This milestone reflects the success of our partnership with SailGP in driving innovation and showcasing the UAE’s advanced manufacturing capabilities on a global stage. Through Strata’s contributions, we are not only elevating the sport’s performance but also reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s leadership in sustainability, technological excellence, and fostering meaningful collaborations across industries.”

“It was with immense pride I witnessed the new T-foils in action, during the recent Auckland race. This is the first time that the new foils have been used in a race. Seeing the New Zealand team reaching speeds of 97.2 km/h during practice, and our Mubadala Brazil SailGP team reaching 87.69 km/h on day one of racing was truly impressive.”

Expressing his pride in Strata’s accomplishments, Ismail Ali Abdulla, Executive Director of UAE Clusters unit within Mubadala’s UAE Investments platform and Managing Director of Strata, commented, “We are immensely proud of Strata’s achievements and the expertise demonstrated in these prestigious partnerships. Just as Strata has soared with Airbus, Boeing, and Pilatus, we are now sailing forward with SailGP, showcasing our capabilities in advanced manufacturing.” Abdulla added that this milestone enhances the ongoing partnership between Mubadala and SailGP, where Mubadala serves as a global partner for this exceptional league.

Russell Coutts SailGP CEO said: “The launch and integration of the new T-Foils has been even better than expected - debuting with two days of top-flight racing in front of more than 25,000 fans in Auckland, New Zealand, with teams continuing to hone their skills at events in Sydney, Los Angeles and San Francisco. It's clear some teams are adapting quicker than others, finding new ways for this exciting innovation to heighten competition and tactical racing across the fleet. This marks the start of an ongoing collaboration with Strata to further enhance our racing product.

Since its inception in 2010, Strata has established itself as a formidable player in advanced manufacturing, producing airframe components for some of the world’s leading aerospace companies. The partnership with SailGP continues this legacy of innovation, reinforcing Strata’s ability to meet the rigorous demands of global industries. SailGP enjoys a long-standing global partnership with Mubadala Investment Company, which extends on and off the water - from its production partnership with Strata Manufacturing, to promoting environmental stewardship within sport through youth and community outreach.

SailGP’s F50 catamarans, used by the league’s twelve competitive teams, are identical, state-of-the-art vessels known for their speed and innovation. The F50 is the pinnacle of over a decade of development in high-performance sailing, capable of reaching speeds in excess of 100 km/h (54 knots). SailGP has had a long-term ambition to introduce T-Foils, which have been specifically designed to improve performance, control and safety of the F50s at high speeds. They are also less prone to damage when subjected to high negative loads in a nose-dive which has been an issue with the original foils.

SailGP has confirmed that the new high-speed T-Foils has been added to its entire international fleet of F50s in January 2025, ahead of the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix | Auckland. They will replace the existing L-Foils that have been used since SailGP’s inception in 2019.

The Rolex SailGP 2025 Championship season started in Dubai last December 2024, which saw New Zealand secure victory in the opening event. Racing full circle around the world, SailGP’s 2025 Season will be the league's most expansive to date with events spanning five continents with the UAE bookending the season with Abu Dhabi hosting the Grand Final in November 2025 – with Mubadala as Title Partner for the event.