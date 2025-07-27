Kuwait – Alshaya Group, in partnership with Kuwait's Public Authority of Manpower (PAM), recognised 160 Kuwaiti students for completing their summer internships.

The one-month programme, held from 29th June to 24th July, enabled young students to train at major brands across multiple locations, including Starbucks, H&M, Footlocker, Next, Muji, Milano, American Eagle, Victoria’s Secret, Harvey Nichols, River Island, Jack Wills, Texas Roadhouse, Asha’s, The Cheesecake Factory, Chipotle, Shake Shack, Pinkberry, Be Babel, Bath and Body Works, KidZania, TekZone, and Quest.

The Kuwaiti interns completed an immersive programme featuring practical training and a comprehensive overview of store operations, covering sales, promotions, customer service, merchandising, and stock management. The experience ended with a graduation ceremony at Burj Alshaya, where they received Certificates of Completion.

“Taking part in the internship at Starbucks opened my eyes to how retail is truly a team effort,” said Leen Abdallah from Al-Aasma'a Bint Al-Hareth High School. “From the first day, I was encouraged to take initiative and contribute ideas, and I learned how important collaboration and communication are in a fast-paced environment. This experience has given me valuable skills and inspired me to consider a future career in retail.”

“As we welcome young interns into our stores each year, we witness their enthusiasm and growth firsthand,” said Bashir Mazraani, Regional People Director, Alshaya Group. “These internships not only shape the future of our retail industry but also empower Kuwaiti youth to realise their potential, build confidence, and aspire to meaningful careers. We are proud to contribute to their journey and the continued success of our community.”

“I am delighted to see many students willingly dedicate their summer break to gain valuable work experience and invest in their future careers. Alshaya Group has consistently been a key supporter of the project, offering numerous training opportunities for students. Their high-quality training programs have significantly enhanced the students' learning experiences. This internship provided our students with practical experience and empowered them to discover their strengths and pursue new ambitions," said Altaf Al-Said, Programme Coordinator at PAM. "Through hands-on learning and mentorship, we have seen remarkable growth in confidence and professionalism among the participants. I hope to see them in even greater roles in the future.

Every year, Alshaya collaborates with the Public Authority of Manpower to offer retail internships to local students. These programs complement university education with practical experience, fostering future retail professionals.

