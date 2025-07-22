Cairo – Middle East Glass Manufacturing Company has decided to open a representative office for its business in Dubai, according to a bourse disclosure.

The board members agreed to appoint CEO Tawfik Youssef Tawfik Neama Laham as the attorney as well as the general manager for the company’s business in the UAE.

He will have the authority to incorporate and register, operate and manage the Dubai office. He will also be responsible for signing and handling all the related acts and documents.

