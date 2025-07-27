The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) - Medical University of Bahrain is proud to announce the installation of its new Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Sewage Treatment Plant, marking a significant milestone in the University’s commitment to sustainability and innovative environmental solutions.

This advanced, high-capacity facility has been designed to transform wastewater into reusable water, thereby significantly reducing the University’s environmental footprint. The MBR Sewage Treatment Plant is capable of processing up to 150 cubic metres (150,000 litres) per day — equivalent to 55,000 cubic metres annually — ensuring it can meet the needs of the campus both now and into the future.

The system has been purpose-built to accommodate the anticipated demands of the University’s growth, including the forthcoming New Academic Building, by managing future wastewater requirements sustainably. The treated water is efficiently recycled and repurposed specifically for landscape irrigation, conserving potable water resources and supporting the University’s green campus initiatives.

Underscoring RCSI Medical University of Bahrain’s drive to minimise its carbon impact, the new plant operates predominantly on renewable energy from the campus solar farm, as it is fully integrated with the University’s solar-powered electricity grid. This synergy between clean energy and water conservation exemplifies the University’s holistic approach to environmental stewardship.

Mr Stephen Harrison-Mirfield, Managing Director of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, commented: "At RCSI Medical University Bahrain, sustainability is a guiding principle of our operations. This new sewage treatment plant is the latest infrastructure investment for the future of our campus, which reflects our commitment to environmental sustainability and our responsibility toward the wider community. We are proud to deliver innovative solutions that reduce our ecological footprint while supporting the University’s continued growth."

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain continues to place sustainability and innovation at the heart of its operational strategy, contributing to a greener future for the Kingdom of Bahrain in line with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal, as well as inspiring our students, staff and the wider community to prioritise environmental responsibility.

About RCSI Medical University of Bahrain

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain is a constituent university of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), which was established in Dublin, Ireland, in 1784. RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, an independent private university, opened its doors to a cohort of 28 medical students in 2004. Today, the purpose-built campus is home to a student body of more than 1,600 across the Schools of Medicine, Nursing and Midwifery and Postgraduate Studies and Research. It is a not-for-profit health sciences institution focused on education and research to drive positive change in all areas of human health worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.rcsi.com/bahrain